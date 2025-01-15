 Skip to main content
Future Samsung phones may get a wireless charging upgrade we’ve waited years for

A benchmarking test running on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra results from the 3DMark Solar Bay Stress Test Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung may be giving its future phones a wireless charging upgrade that will help charge their phones a lot faster, and it comes in the form of a new chip.

In a blog post that was published during last week, the company said the new wireless charging chip, called the S2MIW06, is a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) that will help improve wireless charging by giving Samsung phones access to up to 50W of power. The S2MIW06 chip will support both the Qi and Qi 2.2 wireless charging standards, the latter of which is set to debut later this year.

The Qi standard includes the Baseline Power Profile, the Extended Power Profile, and the Magnetic Power Profile — the last two of which bring respective wireless charging speeds of 15W and 25W.

Most smartphones on the market today currently don’t draw 50W when charging — that’s the power level of some laptops — so the extra power should help phones charge faster. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 receives wireless charging speeds of up to 15W and reverse wireless charging speeds of 4.5W. The iPhone 16 is not immune to slow charging speeds either, as it gets 25W of wireless charging from a MagSafe charger.

Meanwhile, only a few Android-run smartphone brands have adopted 50W wireless charging speeds for their products, including OnePlus. The OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 13 have access to 50W of wireless charging, especially if you use the 50W AirVOOC wireless charger on the latest model, which takes 15 minutes to give it a 50% charge but 70 minutes to fill up the battery.

Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy S25 won’t have the luxury of wireless charging speeds that fast, as it’s capped at 25W. However, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may get 45W of wireless charging, which is the closest it’ll get to 50W.

