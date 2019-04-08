Digital Trends
Mobile

Huawei is reportedly open to being Apple’s 5G modem supplier

Christian de Looper
By

It looks like Huawei is considering selling its tech to third-party companies. A report from Engadget, which cites a “source with knowledge of the situation,” highlights that Huawei may be interested in selling its 5G Balong 5000 chipsets. The company, however, is reportedly only interested in selling those modems to Apple.

Apple is working hard on bringing 5G to the iPhone, with most rumors suggesting that a 5G iPhone will eventually be released in 2020. The only problem for Apple, however, is that it will need to either develop its own 5G modem, which could take billions of dollars and years to complete, or partner with someone else to use their modems. Qualcomm, which is arguably the leader in 5G modems, is likely off the table, thanks to the bitter patent wars between the two companies, and while Intel is developing a 5G modem of its own, some reports indicate that the company may be having trouble doing so.

Such a move from Huawei to Apple is a little surprising. Huawei is on track to become the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer and is one of Apple’s biggest rivals, especially when it comes to smartphone sales outside of the U.S.

Of course, Apple signing a deal with Huawei would be pretty major news, not only because of their rivalry, but also because of the political climate. Apple is an American company, and Huawei, a Chinese company, has been targeted by the U.S. government over security concerns. The government has even gone as far as to ban the use of Huawei equipment by federal agencies and has been campaigning for other governments to do the same. If Apple were to strike a deal with Huawei, the relationship between the U.S. government and Apple could suffer.

However, Apple may not have much of a choice. With Intel’s 5G modem still under development and Qualcomm off the table, that leaves only a few other companies. The Engadget report notes that Apple supply chain executive Tony Blevins said in a court testimony that Samsung and Mediatek were unlikely solutions, with Mediatek not being the best technical solution and Samsung not being a great practical solution.

Ultimately, we think it’s unlikely that Apple will end up partnering with Huawei on 5G modems, even if Huawei is open to the idea. Intel may not be as far ahead as Apple would have liked, but Apple also isn’t necessarily one to rush into new tech — so it will likely be perfectly fine waiting for the modems to be ready.

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for April 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
android games
Mobile

Looking for classic gaming fun? Here are the best emulators for Android

Whether it's an old Sega, Sony, or Atari console you're pining for, you don't need a PC to emulate your favorite games of yesteryear. Here are all the best emulators for Android to get those nostalgic juices flowing.
Posted By Simon Hill
Netflix iPad Press Photo
Home Theater

Netflix for iOS suddenly stops working with Apple AirPlay after 6 years

Netflix for iOS no longer supports Apple's AirPlay, preventing iPhone and iPad owners from instantly playing the content on their TVs. The feature had been available since 2013, but it has been removed due to technical limitations.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best affordable phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget…
Posted By Simon Hill
best weather apps for Android
Mobile

The best weather apps for Android will keep you dry no matter where you go

You may not be able to change the weather, but you can at least be prepared for it. Check out our guide to the best weather apps for Android, so you'll always know what to expect when you step out the front door.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple iPad Air
Mobile

Is your iPad misbehaving or frozen? Here's how to give it a reset

Sometimes your iPad might freeze up or begin to act a little strangely. Luckily, a lot of issues can be solved with a simple reset. We'll show you how to do a soft reset, a force restart, and a factory reset, and explain the difference.
Posted By Simon Hill
Galaxy S10 Plus
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor bamboozled by 3D-printed fingerprint

The Samsung Galaxy S10 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor was tricked by a 3D-printed fingerprint. The process utilized a picture of the owner's fingerprint on a wine glass, image editing software, and a very accurate 3D printer.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
How to use Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps’ incident reporting adds slowdown option for traffic jams

Google Maps is expanding its report button to include slowdowns for when traffic is at a crawl or has ground to a halt. Incident reports for accidents and speed traps landed on Google Maps at the start of this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
asus rog phone pointing camera
Mobile

Asus ROG Phone sequel coming later this year, potentially with major game tie-in

Asus may be working on a sequel to the ROG Phone, its gaming smartphone released last year. The new phone is still under wraps, but rumors are gathering about a launch in the second half of 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

2019 may be the year Apple announces 5 new iPhone models

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Whoops! A Google leak all but confirms the midrange Pixel 3a range

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
best Android Auto apps Android Auto app
Mobile

The best Android Auto apps are a must-have for your next long drive

Whether you're looking to listen to an educational podcast or just a random radio station, there's an Android Auto-enabled app out there that will keep you entertained on long drives. Here are the best Android Auto apps for you.
Posted By Simon Hill
best smartwatch deals apple watch white
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hbo go vs now game of thrones streaming
Mobile

Google Play celebrates Game of Thrones season 8 with discounted content

In celebration of Game of Thrones season 8, Google has announced sweeping discounts on games, books, and even seasons 1 through 7 of the show on Google Play. Deals range in how long they're available.
Posted By Christian de Looper