I’m a longtime iPhone user. This was my favorite Android phone of 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents The pink Pro phone I was looking for One of the best redesigns so far Ahead of the pack

What a whirlwind 2024 has been for the mobile industry. We got all the usual suspects releasing their flagship phones for the year, and it was certainly an impressive slate of options.

As you may know, I’ve been an iPhone user since the original, and I’ve had every generation of iPhone, including the iPhone 16 Pro this year. But since I joined Digital Trends a couple of years ago, I’ve got my fill of Android phones, too. And this year, this is the one that stood out to me the most: the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

Recommended Videos

The pink Pro phone I was looking for

Typically, most smartphone manufacturers release a base model and a higher-end “Pro” version of their handsets each year. I always go for the Pro models because I like having all the features, especially for the cameras. Since Apple began offering an iPhone Pro, beginning with the iPhone 11 Pro, it’s been my choice each year when I upgrade.

However, one issue I’ve been having with Apple’s iPhone Pro models is the color choices. For a few years, Apple did pretty well in giving us a “fun” color. We had the Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro, Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro, Sierra Blue and Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro, Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro, and Titanium Blue iPhone 15 Pro. Though a few of those weren’t as saturated as I’d like (Deep Purple and Sierra Blue), they were a good alternative to the standard black, white, and gold colors.

However, Apple took that away with the iPhone 16 Pro line, only offering some of the most bland colors possible: black, white, natural, and gold in the form of “desert” titanium — no more blue, green, or even purple. If you ask me, this was the worst color lineup for the Pro models; why do only the base models get the great colors? I’ve wanted a pink iPhone Pro for years, and I don’t understand why Apple can’t return the rose gold from the iPhone 6 days.

That’s why I immediately fell in love with the Rose Quartz Google Pixel 9 Pro once I got my hands on it. Though I initially preferred the saturated Peony color of the base model Pixel 9, the Rose Quartz has grown on me. It’s elegant, classy, and feminine. Of course, you may think liking a phone for color may be silly, especially if you put a case on it, but I’m the kind of person who also likes to pick cases that complement my phone’s color.

I’m glad that at least Google gave us a pink Pro phone this year because it seems that Apple doesn’t like to give us fun colors for the iPhone Pro models anymore.

One of the best redesigns so far

Google has used the same overall aesthetic for the Pixel from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 8. That’s three years of the same design, with little differences between each. And that’s why the redesigned Pixel 9 series has been one of my favorites this year — this was much needed and made the Pixel look so much better.

I’ve been a fan of the Google Pixel series for the past few years, but you have to admit that it was starting to look a bit dated, especially when other Android phones have already begun to adopt the flat-frames trend that Apple started. Now that the Pixel 9 has those flat edges, it’s a bit easier to hold and use, as it feels more ergonomic. It also makes the phone look much more sleek and refined overall.

I’m also a fan of the new camera bar module. It’s a significant change from the previous design, where it extends into the edges of the frame, but it retains that classic Pixel look and feel. Like the flat edges, the new camera bar island looks more modern. And since it’s still a camera bar, unlike Samsung and Apple, there’s less wobble if you use it on a flat surface.

I doubt that Google will make any other big changes next year to the Pixel series, so if this is what we will have for a couple more generations, then I’m happy.

Ahead of the pack

It’s not just the hardware that made the Pixel 9 Pro my favorite this year but also the software features.

Since the Pixel is from Google, which also develops Android, the Pixel is the first device to get major software upgrades. This proved true with the Android 15 beta and final release, and Google also added some cool Pixel-only exclusives for some features. For example, the Circle to Search feature is even better on a Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro because it’s now integrated with the Screenshots app.

Combined with the premium hardware this year, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro devices have just felt ahead of the competition. The Pixel 9 Pro has been a joy to use for this longtime iPhone user, and I look forward to seeing what else Google has in store for the 2025 Pixel lineup.