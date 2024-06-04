 Skip to main content
Is this our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE?

By
Render of the Galaxy Watch FE
Render of the Galaxy Watch FE Sudhanshu Ambhore

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE has been leaking steadily for some months now, but for the first time, we’ve got our first look at the upcoming device with a series of unofficial renders posted by Sudhanshu Ambhore on X.

The renders show a Galaxy Watch FE that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It has an aluminum casing, the same button placement, and a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with 396 x 396 pixels. The render shows the Watch FE in three color options: black, light blue, and pink. As always, the straps look like they’re easy to swap with other compatible bands.

This gives a lot more credence to rumors that the Watch FE would be a rebranded Watch 4, with the same internal components and a slightly smaller screen. In terms of specs, we’re looking at 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of storage. Under the hood, we’re expecting an Exynos W920 chipset, the same processor that was on the Galaxy Watch 4, along with a 247mAh battery that’s expected to last around 30 hours of use. The Watch FE is expected to be water-resistant up to 50 meters.

While the specs aren’t anything to write home about next to the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or the upcoming Watch 7, the Watch FE should still offer solid performance. When we reviewed the Galaxy Watch 4, we liked its two-day battery life and fast, responsive apps. We should see similar performance with the Watch FE, provided Samsung optimizes the software.

Galaxy Watch FE screen renders
Galaxy Watch FE screen renders Sudhanshu Ambhore

The real factor that will help the Galaxy Watch FE sink or swim will be the price point. With rumors of the Galaxy Watch 7 being priced similarly to the $300-350 Galaxy Watch 6 (depending on the model), the FE would need to come in under the $300 range to be competitive. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 4, which is still being sold, is priced right at $199. We assume Samsung will discontinue selling the Watch 4 once the Watch FE launches, so we might see the smartwatch priced the same or slightly less.

With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 rumored to be taking place in July, we’re expecting the Galaxy Watch FE to launch alongside the more premium Galaxy Watch 7 lineup. Expect to see even more leaks as we get closer to the event.

