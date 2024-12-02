 Skip to main content
The OnePlus 13 is officially coming to the U.S. in January 2025

By
The blue OnePlus 13 in a pool of water.
OnePlus

It’s official: The highly anticipated OnePlus 13 will launch internationally next month. The phone was announced weeks ago and launched first in China before its global debut.

According to OnePlus in India, the new phone will be available in three color options: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Notably, the Midnight Ocean colorway is the first OnePlus handset to feature microfiber vegan leather. The OnePlus U.S. site has also been updated to confirm that the OnePlus 13 is “coming soon.”

The OnePlus 13 closely resembles its popular predecessor but includes several new or improved features. For instance, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it the first OnePlus phone to utilize this chip. This chipset is also expected to be introduced in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. Additionally, the new phone features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like last year’s model, the phone’s screen offers a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

OnePlus’ latest phone also offers up to 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM, features a 6,000mAh battery, and is IP69 water resistant.

Official OnePlus 13 product renders showing rear panel colors.
OnePlus

The OnePlus 13 is equipped with OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15. This new model provides users with access to the latest Android features and security updates right from the beginning. OnePlus promises four major Android updates and five years of security updates. In contrast, the OnePlus 12 offers three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Once again, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad to provide an impressive camera system on its newest flagship device. This year’s model includes three 50MP rear-facing cameras: a primary camera, an ultrawide camera, and a 2X zoom camera. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies.

International pricing for the OnePlus 13 hasn’t yet been announced. Assuming OnePlus sticks with pricing similar to the OnePlus 12, the U.S. market should expect prices to begin at around $800.

OnePlus has gradually been gaining popularity outside of China. Like the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be one of our favorites.

