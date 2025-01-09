Samsung is gearing up to take on the Google Pixel 8a

Samsung is set to introduce its Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup on January 22. Shortly after, the company may also announce a new mid-priced phone to compete with the Google Pixel 8a.

According to Android Authority, the Galaxy A56 has received several certifications in China, indicating that its launch — at least in that market — is imminent. These certifications have revealed some official specifications and images.

The images suggest that the Galaxy A56 will feature a camera bar similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Additionally, it will include an LED flash on the right side, along with volume and power buttons housed in a “Key Island.” This design is reminiscent of what we’ve seen on the Galaxy A15, A25, and the current A55.

Previous rumors indicated that the Exynos 1580 chip will power the Galaxy A56 and come with a rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. In a first for a Samsung Galaxy A phone, the A56 is expected to support 45W charging speeds.

These features are expected to make the Galaxy A56 a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy A55, which was released in March 2024. The A55 faced criticism for having an uncomfortable fold, a lack of wireless charging, and other issues.

Like the Galaxy S25 models — including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra — the Galaxy A56 is expected to ship with Android 15 and One UI 7.

Samsung is anticipated to announce the Galaxy A56 in March.