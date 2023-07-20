Save $100 when you buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 today

Amazon is ruling the phone deals at the moment with $100 off the ever-reliable and popular Samsung Galaxy S23 phone. It’s an unlocked model so all you need to do is supply whatever SIM card works for you best. Usually priced at $800, it’s down to $700 which is a pretty good price for such a great phone. Either hit the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase, or read on while we tell you a little more about the phone.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is best described as the Android phone for everyone. It has a sleek and compact design that makes it comfortable for one-handed use with its 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display offering a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. A resolution of 2340 x 1080 looks great on this screen with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits ensuring it looks good in all kinds of lighting situations, including direct sunlight.

Perhaps the highlight to make it one of the best Android phones right now is its camera system. It has a triple-lens camera system. The main lens is 50MP with optical image stabilization and f/1.8 aperture, while there’s also a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10MP telephoto lens too with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There’s also a selfie camera with a 12MP sensor with dual-pixel autofocus and f/2.2 aperture. With plenty of features like optical zoom, digital zoom, and some sweet software features, photos look great thanks to this phone.

Adding to its reputation as one of the best phones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ensuring it’s pretty powerful. It’s a special version of the processor that has been optimized for Galaxy devices so you’re getting a lot out of it. It’s speedy and well-suited for gaming as well as multitasking.

A well-rounded phone that’s perfect for pretty much everyone looking for an Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is one not to be missed. It’s usually priced at $800 but Amazon has discounted it by $100 so it’s down to $700. If you’re looking for a new phone, we strongly recommend this one. Buy it now before the price goes back up.

