T-Mobile has completely revamped its 5G home internet plans

As we approach the new year, T-Mobile has announced significant updates to its 5G home and small business internet plans. The new plans start at $35 per month for customers who sign up for AutoPay and have a voice line. Overall, they are slightly less expensive than current plans.

First up is the T-Mobile Rely Internet plan that offers essential home Wi-Fi services at a competitive monthly rate backed by a Price Lock guarantee. The T-Mobile Amplified Internet plan provides faster internet speeds, along with advanced cybersecurity for home users or a mesh device for small business customers.

Finally, the T-Mobile All-In Internet plan includes everything from the Amplified Internet package, along with subscriptions to Hulu (With Ads) and the Paramount+ Essential Monthly Plan for home users. Small business customers receive two mesh devices, Microsoft 365, and other benefits.

Here’s a breakdown of the pricing:

T-Mobile Rely Internet: $50 per month with AutoPay or $35 per month with AutoPay and any T-Mobile voice line.

T-Mobile Amplified Internet: $45 per month with AutoPay and a voice line, or $60 per month without.

T-Mobile All-In Internet: $55 per month with AutoPay and a voice line, or $70 per month without.

These new packages seem more customer-friendly, offer more perks, and are better priced than the current plans, which remain available until the new ones arrive next week.

The current Home Internet Unlimited package offers unlimited high-speed home internet for $50 per month with AutoPay. For an extra $20 per month, there’s Home Internet Plus designed for larger families and more devices. It promises faster speeds.

In announcing the new plans, Allan Samson, chief broadband officer for T-Mobile, explains: “While some internet providers raise customers’ rates up to $50 a month once the promotional period ends, we’re introducing new rate plans to give people more choice, more value, and peace of mind knowing that as long as they’re on their eligible 5G Internet plan, they don’t have to worry about price hikes.”

T-Mobile Rely, Amplified, and All-In Internet plans are available starting Wednesday, December 11. Home internet customers can sign up online or in stores, and Small Business Internet customers can sign up in stores.

T-Mobile has often been in the news this year for mostly negative reasons. In October, it reached a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regarding past data breaches between 2021 and January 2024. The breaches affected 130 million customers.

Two months earlier, it faced criticism for imposing additional monthly fees of up to $5 per line for customers with legacy data plans. Customers with a legacy Simple Choice, ONE, or Magenta plan experienced the price increases.

T-Mobile is the third-largest carrier in the U.S., behind Verizon and AT&T.