This is the wildest rugged iPhone case I’ve used, and I love it

There are very few rugged iPhone cases that look stylish, but I think I’ve found the exception to the rule. It’s the Casetify Ultra Bounce, and the wild style that embraces its functionality really turns heads.

There’s even a range of clever, equally tough accessories that make the case just as much about fashion and convenience as it is about protecting your expensive smartphone. I think it’s the Adidas Megaride of iPhone cases, and it’s a lot of fun.

An iPhone case that’s as tough as it gets

Before I talk more about using a phone inside the Ultra Bounce case, let’s discuss the protection it provides. The corners and upper end of the phone are covered in shock-absorbing, air-filled structures, which, although they appear as they may be squishy, are almost solid, but with enough “give” that I can see how they would take the brunt of a drop. The case is raised above the screen around the sides, giving even more protection in the event of an unfortunate drop.

Casetify claims 10 meters of drop protection and says the Ultra Bounce case has 10 times the requirement to meet the MIL-STD-810G toughness standard, so it’ll take up to 95% of an impact. The transparent rear panel feels thick and solid, and the sections in an almost X pattern inside it have a grippy underside to stop your phone from rubbing against the case once it’s inside.

All the buttons are easy to press, and there’s a cutout for using the iPhone’s Camera Control. On that subject, the case has a built-in protection system for the iPhone’s camera, and it covers the lenses with plastic, but cleverly, this entire part can be popped out if you don’t want an additional layer over the lenses when taking photos. The Ultra Bounce case has MagSafe magnets inside, and it has felt steady and secure when placed on my MagSafe charger.

Tough accessories

The Ultra Bounce case gives complete, all-around protection for the iPhone, but I also like the selection of accessories that, when used right, could stop you from dropping the phone in the first place. The Ultra Bounce accessory range consists of two carabiners and a lanyard, and there are multiple ways you can secure your phone to your bag, belt loop, or even over your body using them.

Each carabiner is made from aluminum with cross-stitched polyester webbing, and the lanyard is so long — adjustable between 116 centimeters to 139 centimeters — that it can be worn across your body. If that’s a bit much, the shorter lanyard works just as well around your wrist, and if you want the rock-climber-at-the-weekend look, it’s also suitable to hang from a belt loop with your phone safely stored in your pocket.

The whole Ultra Bounce kit — case, lanyard, and a carabiner — wraps your phone up so tightly and keeps it attached to your person or clothing that you’d have to work really hard to damage or even drop your phone if it’s all used together. While many rugged cases offer similar protection, not many do it with such an eye-catching design that’s less military surplus and more streetwear cool.

Does it feel like a rugged case?

I have always disliked rugged cases because they make my phone so ungainly. The Casetify Ultra Bounce case adds size to your iPhone but not as much bulk as you’d expect, mainly because the sides of the phone — where you naturally grip the device — don’t have the same corner protection structures. The lower center part of the phone is also unencumbered, so you can still balance the phone on your little finger.

All the protection without all of the downsides, then? Well, almost. It’s still a big, chunky case and turns my iPhone 16 Pro Max from a relatively normal 227 grams into one that weighs 298 grams. Adding weight adds protection, so you’ll never escape this if you want to avoid smashing your iPhone if it falls onto a hard surface, but the Ultra Bounce case does a great job of mitigating the additional size through its clever design. I’m not saying you won’t notice it on your phone, but you probably won’t notice it quite as much as some other rugged cases.

It’s also really easy to put on and take off your phone, which is a rarity in the world of rugged cases, so you can easily use it when you need it, rather than making it a permanent fixture on your phone if you don’t want it. The lanyard and carabiners let you make a fashion statement with your phone while protecting it.

Although my lifestyle doesn’t mean I’m likely to need to attach my phone to my person all the time, I can absolutely see where it would make sense, too. Whether that’s protecting against theft in an unfamiliar city or making sure you don’t drop it when out hiking, there’s enough versatility that makes the kit worth investing in.

Buying the Ultra Bounce kit

Yes, I said invest in the Ultra Bounce, and that’s because none of this protection comes at a low price. The Ultra Bounce case is $100 and available for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, along with all other iPhone models since the iPhone 14. It can also be bought for various Samsung Galaxy phones and most Google Pixel phones, from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 Pro. The carabiner is $28 and the lanyard is $56.

The Ultra Bounce case comes in black or indigo (the version in our photos), and there are various designs for the back, along with the option to customize one for yourself. You can go mad with the Ultra Bounce by giving it your own look and buying the lanyard and carabiner, which is probably fitting, given how it looks pretty crazy before you even start.

It’s the madness of the Ultra Bounce case and how it goes in a very different direction from most rugged cases that I like about it. It’s not subtle, lightweight, or conventionally attractive. Instead, it revels in its strangeness by using its functional elements to give it a unique character, just like the statement-making Adidas Megaride shoes.

Love it or hate it, your iPhone will certainly stay well-protected inside the Casetify Ultra Bounce case.