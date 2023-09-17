 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Time is running out to get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 while it’s $1,320 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 coverage

Samsung is one of the first pioneers of the folding phone, and much like Apple was with smartphones, Samsung is really pushing and expanding the market of foldable phones. As such, foldable phones have become more common and more affordable to buy, but if you want the best of the best, you’ll still have to go for the Fold5. Unfortunately, it is a bit expensive, but on the bright side, there’s a massive Samsung Discover sale going on where you can get the Fold5 for much cheaper. While it usually costs $1,920, you can grab it from Samsung for just $1,800, and even better, you can get up to a whopping $1,200 in trade-in credit on top of that, depending on what device you trade in. But you have to act quickly because the Samsung Discover sale ends tonight, so if you’re interested, grab it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is easily the best foldable of its kind. It’s thinner and lighter than ever while offering a silent and high-quality hinge for any time you need to close the phone. It now measures just 13.4mm thick when closed while it weighs 253g. When you close it, there’s no gap so altogether, it’s far easier and more comfortable to hold than before.

Its screens are made up of two parts as you’d expect from any of the best folding phones. There’s the 6.2-inch cover screen with 2316 x 904 resolution, while there’s the 7.6-inch inner screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution. The chassis is made of Samsung’s Armor Aluminum material while it also has a IPX8 water resistance rating. Unfold the phone and it looks gorgeous while being comfortable to use for extended periods.

Related

Besides its great design, you also have a set of cameras. There’s a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto for a 3x optical zoom. It also uses a new image signal processor as part of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. While there are better cameras among the best phones, this one is still pretty good within the whole package. Speedy and well-designed for multitasking, it feels unique compared to a regular phone.

Right now, you can save up to $1,200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 when you trade in a phone at Samsung with a storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB bundled in for free. That means you could pay as little as $600 for the latest phone, or at least save a fair chunk of change depending on the phone you trade-in. If this sounds like the deal for you, hit the buy button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Samsung deals: The Galaxy S22 Ultra is over $400 off
Best Android Phone 2022 Galaxy S22 Ultra in hand with S Pen feat image.

If you're looking for the coolest stuff around, look no further than Samsung. Samsung deals are highly sought after. From TVs to cell phones and wearables to appliances, Samsung is always on the cutting edge of technology. It’s not every day that you can get top-notch tech gear at a discounted price, but due to the popularity of Samsung products, there are usually a handful of deals out there if you know where to look. We've identified some Samsung sales that you will have a hard time passing up. You can check out all of our top picks below!
Galaxy Watch 4 — $169, was $200

On the surface, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may look like a watch with a cool digital screen. And, of course, that'd be quite nice. But it turns out to be more of a wearable health monitor, giving you access to info on your overall fitness, running capabilities, and sleep cycles. Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review compliments it for its seamless pairing with Samsung devices and its compatibility with small wrists. As you're sure to be adventuring, running, and exploring with this watch, be sure to grab one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors to preserve its longevity.

Read more
Cheap Android phone: Get the Samsung Galaxy A03s for $50
The Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone with a colorful wallpaper, on a white background.

If you need to buy a new phone but your budget's pretty tight, worry not because you can get one for as cheap as $50. Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy A03s at that price, following a $10 discount on the Android smartphone's original price of $60. There's a catch though -- it's locked to a Simple Mobile prepaid subscription. If you're fine with that, then you may want to proceed with the purchase immediately because the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A03s
The Samsung Galaxy brand goes all the way up to the most premium of the best smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it also offers dependable low-budget devices like the Samsung Galaxy A03s. The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen, which is large enough for you to enjoy browsing social media and watching videos, and it's got 32GB of internal storage that may be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. You may have to increase the storage of the Samsung Galaxy A03s right away if you love photos, as the smartphone features a 13MP main camera that's decent enough for taking daily pictures.

Read more
Cheap tablet alert: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price slashed to $230
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

There are tablet deals for high-end models, but there are also offers for budget options in case you're only planning to use the device for simple tasks. Here's a great example -- the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which is on sale from Best Buy for just $230. The $50 discount on its original price of $280 isn't going to last forever though, and there's even a chance that it disappears by tomorrow. If you want to get this dependable tablet at an even more affordable price, you're going to have to secure your purchase within the day.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 won't match up to the performance of the best tablets like the Apple iPad Air 2022 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, but its Unisoc T618 processor and 4GB of RAM will be enough for functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows. The device's 10.5-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution is large enough for you to enjoy these activities with bright colors and sharp details, while still maintaining portability so that it's easy to bring with you while you're on the move.

Read more