Samsung is one of the first pioneers of the folding phone, and much like Apple was with smartphones, Samsung is really pushing and expanding the market of foldable phones. As such, foldable phones have become more common and more affordable to buy, but if you want the best of the best, you'll still have to go for the Fold5.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is easily the best foldable of its kind. It’s thinner and lighter than ever while offering a silent and high-quality hinge for any time you need to close the phone. It now measures just 13.4mm thick when closed while it weighs 253g. When you close it, there’s no gap so altogether, it’s far easier and more comfortable to hold than before.

Its screens are made up of two parts as you’d expect from any of the best folding phones. There’s the 6.2-inch cover screen with 2316 x 904 resolution, while there’s the 7.6-inch inner screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution. The chassis is made of Samsung’s Armor Aluminum material while it also has a IPX8 water resistance rating. Unfold the phone and it looks gorgeous while being comfortable to use for extended periods.

Besides its great design, you also have a set of cameras. There’s a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto for a 3x optical zoom. It also uses a new image signal processor as part of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. While there are better cameras among the best phones, this one is still pretty good within the whole package. Speedy and well-designed for multitasking, it feels unique compared to a regular phone.

Speedy and well-designed for multitasking, it feels unique compared to a regular phone.

