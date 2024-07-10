Watch Samsung unbox all of its new Galaxy gear

Samsung officially launched a slew of new and refreshed devices at its much-trailed Unpacked event on Wednesday.

The haul includes two foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — the all-new Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung’s first foray into smart rings in the form of the Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro.

A short while after the gear was announced, the Korean tech behemoth added a bunch of unboxing videos to its YouTube channel.

Lasting no more than a couple of minutes each, the slickly produced clips go through the unboxing process but actually spend more time running through the specs.

First up, here’s Samsung’s unboxing video for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the company’s flagship foldable phone, which starts at a hefty $1,900.

Galaxy Z Fold6: Unboxing | Samsung

Starting at $1,100, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 won’t burn quite such a big hole in your pocket.

Galaxy Z Flip6: Unboxing | Samsung

Next up is Samsung’s unboxing video for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which, as its name suggests, is a rival to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Unboxing | Samsung

Samsung also launched the AI-infused Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which were immediately noted for their similarity to Apple’s AirPods.

Galaxy Buds3 | Buds3 Pro: Unboxing | Samsung

Finally, check out the unboxing video for the Galaxy Ring, a smart device that’s set to take on the Oura Ring and others. The Galaxy Ring costs $400 and is available for preorder at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung, with general availability beginning on July 24.



Galaxy Ring: Unboxing | Samsung

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch 7, the latest iteration of its standard smartwatch, but it hasn’t posted an unboxing video for the device.