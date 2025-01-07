 Skip to main content
Withings’ blood pressure monitor comes with your own cardiologist inside

A person using the Withings BPM VIsion.
Withings
At CES 2025, Withings has made connected blood pressure monitors a lot easier to use, more reassuring, and more inclusive than ever with the introduction of the BPM Vision. How? In addition to new hardware features, it has the option to add an unusual service that’s like having your own private cardiologist on hand, ready to check over your results and warn you about possible heart arrhythmias.

Unlike many blood pressure monitors, the BPM Vision is a friendly and modern-looking device. On the front is a high-resolution color screen that shows your blood pressure results, as well as tutorials on how to use it properly, plus reminders about when to take a reading. Additionally, using Withings’ AI will show immediate, easy-to-understand feedback and insights. There’s an on/off button and three large main buttons next to the screen. The functionality of each is clearly indicated on the product’s screen, making it simple to use.

Withings’ existing BPM Connect blood pressure monitor has a fairly standard adjustable cuff, but to make the BPM Vision suitable for more people, the company will make it with two different cuff sizes. Purchase the BPM Vision from Withings’ website, and you’ll have the option of a cuff measuring between nine and 17 inches or between 16 and 20 inches. The BPM Vision connects to Wi-Fi and syncs its data with an app on your phone. It has the capacity to track data from eight different people, plus the battery should last for up to six months. It comes in a handy travel case.

The Withings BPM Vision's screen.
Withings

Where is the private cardiologist? If you subscribe to the Withings+ service, the BPM Vision will come with a feature called Cardio Check-Up, where within 24 hours of making a request, you’ll be connected to a certified health care professional who will analyze your data and watch for signs of more than 10 different heart arrhythmias. Other services that come with Cardio Check-Up include a quarterly check-up, no-appointment-required reviews, and no need to visit a clinic as it’s all performed through the app. Cardio Check-Up also works with other Withings health products, including the ScanWatch 2 smartwatch.

The BPM Vision is being certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is expected to be ready for sale in the U.S. in April 2025. It will cost $130. The Cardio Check-Up service will be operated by Heartbeat Health in the U.S. and is part of the $100 annual Withings+ subscription service.

