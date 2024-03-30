 Skip to main content
Bayern vs Dortmund live stream: Can you watch for free?

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in the newest chapter of Der Klassiker today. Though the race for this year’s Bundesliga title is all but wrapped up with Leverkusen enjoying a magical season, there’s still plenty on the line in this one, with Dortmund clinging onto the last Champions League sport.

As is always the case with one of the best rivalries in sports, this is one you don’t want to miss. It kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN in the United States, which gives us several free live stream options.

Is There a Free Bayern vs Dortmund Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

While every Bundesliga match is on ESPN+ in the United States, every once in a while we’ll get one that makes its way to one of the main ESPN channels. Der Klassiker is obviously as big as it gets in German football, so it’s unsurprising that it’ll also be televised on ESPN.

Fortunately for us, that means many more ways we can watch a live stream of the match. There are five live-TV streaming services in total that include ESPN, and three of those come with a free trial.

Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) will let you watch for seven days free, while YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above) each come with a five-day free trial. All of these are priced differently long-term, and all have different pros and cons, but any of them will work perfectly if you’re simply looking to watch Der Klassiker for free.

Watch Bayern vs Dortmund on ESPN+

ESPN+
ESPN+

Of course, while any of those previously mentioned options are good if you want to watch this particular match for free, they don’t make much sense if you plan on watching any more Bundesliga action this season.

If that’s the case, then you’ll just want to get ESPN+, which includes every single Bundesliga game. There’s no free trial, but at just $11 per month (or $15 per month for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), it’s easily worth it for everything that’s included. In addition to any Bundesliga game you want, you can also watch the DFB-Pokal semifinals next week (and the final in May), La Liga, the Copa del Rey final, the FA Cup semifinals next month (and the final in May) and dozens of other live sports. There’s also tons of on-demand content, including the popular 30-for-30 documentary series, original shows and more.

All-in-all, not a bad $11 to spend.

Watch the Bayern vs Dortmund Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

All of the aforementioned streaming services are blocked in non-US countries, but a virtual private network (VPN) can help there. VPN services hide your location, which lets you get around geo-restrictions and stream ESPN+ or any other streaming service as if you were actually physically located in the United States.

We’ve put together some lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals if you want to find what works best for you. But if you just want something to get started right now, NordVPN is our top choice. It’s a fantastic VPN for live streaming sports, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

