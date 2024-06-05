Braves vs Red Sox live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves for the second game of their mini two-game series today. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to be on the bump for Boston, while Atlanta will counter with rookie Spencer Schwellenbach, who will be making the second start of his career.

It’s a day game, set to start at 1:35 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on MLB Network, as well as in local markets on Bally Sports South (Braves markets) and NESN (Red Sox markets). But if you don’t have cable and you’re looking for ways to stream MLB games, we’ve put together a list of the best ways for watching a live stream of the Braves vs Red Sox today.

Watch the Braves vs Red Sox Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t carry local sports networks, but it’s by far the cheapest live-TV streaming service to offer MLB Network.

Whether you go with the “Sling Orange plus Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue plus Sports Extra” bundle, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of MLB Network and 50-plus other channels. Both options are normally a total of $51 per month but currently on sale for just $31 for your first month. The next cheapest streaming service with MLB Network is Hulu + Live TV, which will run you $77 per month.

Moreover, if you go with the “Sling Orange plus Sports Extra” package, you’ll also be able to stream the NBA playoffs and stream the NHL playoffs, both of which are in the finals.

Is There a Free Braves vs Red Sox Live Stream?

If you just want to watch today’s game at no cost, you can do so with a free trial of either Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

To get MLB Network with Fubo, you’ll need the “Pro” channel package plus the “Sports Lite” add-on. With DirecTV Stream, you’ll need the “Choice” channel package or above. Both of these also include Bally Sports South and NESN, which are both available in local markets.

These are more expensive long-term options than Sling, but with each free trial, you’ll be able to watch the Braves vs Red Sox and then cancel before having to pay.

Watch the Braves vs Red Sox Live Stream from Abroad

If you aren’t in the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to Sling, Fubo or DirecTV Stream. They are all restricted to US-only, but a VPN hides your IP address/location in order to bypass those geo-locks and let you stream content from abroad.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services, and while it’s safe and easy to use, it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to mitigate any risk.

Editors' Recommendations