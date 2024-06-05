 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Braves vs Red Sox live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves for the second game of their mini two-game series today. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to be on the bump for Boston, while Atlanta will counter with rookie Spencer Schwellenbach, who will be making the second start of his career.

It’s a day game, set to start at 1:35 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on MLB Network, as well as in local markets on Bally Sports South (Braves markets) and NESN (Red Sox markets). But if you don’t have cable and you’re looking for ways to stream MLB games, we’ve put together a list of the best ways for watching a live stream of the Braves vs Red Sox today.

Watch the Braves vs Red Sox Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t carry local sports networks, but it’s by far the cheapest live-TV streaming service to offer MLB Network.

Related

Whether you go with the “Sling Orange plus Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue plus Sports Extra” bundle, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of MLB Network and 50-plus other channels. Both options are normally a total of $51 per month but currently on sale for just $31 for your first month. The next cheapest streaming service with MLB Network is Hulu + Live TV, which will run you $77 per month.

Moreover, if you go with the “Sling Orange plus Sports Extra” package, you’ll also be able to stream the NBA playoffs and stream the NHL playoffs, both of which are in the finals.

Is There a Free Braves vs Red Sox Live Stream?

DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you just want to watch today’s game at no cost, you can do so with a free trial of either Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

To get MLB Network with Fubo, you’ll need the “Pro” channel package plus the “Sports Lite” add-on. With DirecTV Stream, you’ll need the “Choice” channel package or above. Both of these also include Bally Sports South and NESN, which are both available in local markets.

These are more expensive long-term options than Sling, but with each free trial, you’ll be able to watch the Braves vs Red Sox and then cancel before having to pay.

Watch the Braves vs Red Sox Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you aren’t in the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to Sling, Fubo or DirecTV Stream. They are all restricted to US-only, but a VPN hides your IP address/location in order to bypass those geo-locks and let you stream content from abroad.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services, and while it’s safe and easy to use, it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to mitigate any risk.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 4 live stream
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.

The Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the East finals tonight. The action is just about to start, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised on ESPN.

Looking to stream the NBA playoffs? We've found a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Pacers vs Celtics tonight, including both free short-term options and cheap long-term options.
Watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 4 live stream on Sling TV

Read more
How to watch the Timberwolves vs Mavs Game 3 live stream
American Airlines Arena-Dallas Mavericks

The West finals shift to Dallas tonight, as the Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 3, and the game is starting shortly.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. However, if you're looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, we have a number of different options for watching the Timberwolves vs Mavs online.
Watch the Timberwolves vs Mavs Game 3 Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more
How to watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 3 live stream
Gainbridge Field House-Indiana Pacers

The Eastern Conference finals shift back to Indiana, as the Pacers host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 tonight, and the game is starting soon.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on ABC, but if you want to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, we've compiled a number of different options for watching a live stream of tonight's game--and every other game of the series and postseason.
Watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 3 Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more