Watch Bucks vs Kings live stream: Can you watch for free?

It’s a battle of two of the NBA’s top international big men tonight, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings.

The game is scheduled to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin (Bucks markets) and NBC Sports California (Kings markets). Of course, whether you live in or out of market, there are some different ways you can watch a free live stream of the Bucks vs Kings tonight.

Is There a Free Bucks vs Kings Live Stream?

Your live stream options will depend on where you live in the United States, so it’s easiest to break it down by market:

If you live in the Bucks market, Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel plan or above) are your two options. Those are the only two live-TV streaming services that include Bally Sports Wisconsin. Fortunately, they both come with a free trial. Fubo’s is seven days, while DirecTV Stream gives you five days for free.

If you live in the Kings market, the aforementioned Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel plan or above) are good options, while YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) will also work. All three of them include NBC Sports California in local markets, and all three come with a free trial. Hulu + Live TV also has NBC Sports California in its channel package, but it doesn’t have a free trial.

If you live outside of those markets, your only option for watching the game is via NBA League Pass, which is available in a lot of different ways. First, all of the aforementioned streaming services include League Pass as an add-on, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream allow you to include it with your free trial. You can also get a seven-day free trial of League Pass through the NBA website or app, or through Amazon Prime Channels. Once signed up for League Pass, you can watch every out-of-market NBA game.

How to Watch the Bucks vs Kings Live Stream from Abroad

Whether you have Fubo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV or NBA League Pass, you’ll want to get a virtual private network (VPN) if you plan on watching the game from outside of the United States. All of those are US-only (though League Pass has a separate international version), but VPN’s hide your location and connect you to a server in a different country (in this case, one in the US) in order to bypass those location-restrictions.

NordVPN works with all of those streaming services, plus it’s just downright one of the best VPN services available. It’s fast and has hundreds of servers located in the United States alone, making it the best choice for watching the Bucks vs Kings from abroad.

