Bucks vs Warriors live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The Milwaukee Bucks embark on a four-game road-trip through California, starting tonight with a showdown against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who are looking to recover from Sunday’s disastrous 52-point loss.

In the United States, you can watch the game (10:00 p.m. ET start time) on ESPN. Or, if you want to watch a live stream, we have four different options, three of which can be done for free.

The Best Way to Watch the Bucks vs Warriors Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

We’ll start with the non-free option just because of the deal Sling TV is currently offering. The “Sling Orange” channel package, which includes ESPN and 31 other live-TV channels, normally costs $40 per month but it’s on sale right now for just $20 for your first month. Not only that, you can throw in Paramount+ With SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all at no added cost for that first month.

There’s no free trial like the options below, but that’s not a bad deal to take advantage of, especially if you just want to try out Sling for a month.

Is There a Free Bucks vs Warriors Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Fubo “Pro” plan, DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan and YouTube TV “Base Plan” all include ESPN, and they all come with a free trial. If you’re simply looking to sign up for a streaming service, watch the game and then cancel your subscription before having to pay anything, then any of these three options will work just fine.

If you want something more long-term, there are pros and cons to all of them.

Fubo has the most channels (180-plus) and most DVR space (1,000 hours), and it’s just $60 for your first month ($80 per month after that). YouTube TV is the cheapest of the bunch ($63 per month for your first three months, and then $73 after that). DirecTV Stream is $80 per month right away, but you can get Max (formerly HBO Max), Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, Cinemax and MGM+ all for free for your first three months ($168 value).

Ultimately, all are great options at similar price ranges, and all will get you watching a live stream of the Bucks vs Warriors in mere minutes.

How to Watch the Bucks vs Warriors Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) masks your IP address/location and connects you to a server in a different country (in this case, the US), allowing you to access content that is otherwise restricted to only that country.

NordVPN is reliable, doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds and works with all of the aforementioned streaming services, so that’s what we would go with to start. If you also want to shop around or just check out some other options, you can take a look at our list of best VPN deals available in 2024.

