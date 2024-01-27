 Skip to main content
Everton vs Luton Town live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In a showdown between struggling Premier League sides, Everton and Luton Town will each try to put a bright spot on their respective campaigns when they face off Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s a rematch of a September matchup, which saw Luton capture their first-ever Premier League victory in a 2-1 win at Goodison Park.

The match is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET and will broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. That means there’s no legal way to watch the match for free if you’re in the US, but ESPN+ will certainly prove to be worth it for any soccer fan. What follows is a rundown of how to sign up for ESPN+, what’s included and everything else you need to know to watch Everton vs Luton Town.

Watch Everton vs Luton Town on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

If you live in the US, you’ll need to subscribe to ESPN+ to watch Everton vs Luton Town. Once signed up, you can watch the match on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the ESPN app, or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

Unfortunately there is no free trial available (though there are some interesting deals if you shop around), but with the amount of content included, ESPN+ pays for itself very quickly. You’ll be able to watch every FA Cup match from now through the end of the tournament, plus La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, the Championship and dozens of other live sports that are only available on ESPN+. Throw in every 30-for-30 documentary and other original shows, and you have a streaming service that every sports fan needs.

ESPN+ by itself costs either $11 per month or $110 per year, with the latter essentially giving you two months free. Or, you can get a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for $15 per month.

Watch Everton vs Luton Town Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re currently out of the country, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to stream the match. ESPN+ is location-restricted to the United States, but a VPN can mask your location and allow you to stream content as if you’re still at home. There are a number of good VPN’s that come with enticing deals, but we suggest trying out NordVPN. It’s reliable, it doesn’t limit your streaming speeds and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like it.

