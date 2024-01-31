Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?

Liverpool host Chelsea Tuesday at Anfield in what is surely one of the most anticipated matches of the week. It’s been a disappointing season thus far for Chelsea, but they do have a tendency to bother Jurgen Klopp’s squad, as these sides have played to a draw in each of their last five Premier League meetings. You’d have to go back to September of 2020 to find the last time Liverpool beat Chelsea in the league, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds’ red-hot form can continue today.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 12:15 p.m. ET. It won’t be televised anywhere, but you can watch a live stream on Peacock TV, which doesn’t offer a free trial but is cheap and a must-have for Premier League fans.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on Peacock

Since there is no Peacock TV free trial, there’s unfortunately no way to watch a legal live stream of Liverpool vs Chelsea for free. But with a subscription to Peacock Premium, you will be able to watch this match, as well as every non-televised and NBC-televised Premier League match live (the matches on USA and CNBC aren’t live on Peacock, but they are available as replays the next day). In the next week alone, that includes West Ham vs Bournemouth, Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, Manchester United vs West Ham, Arsenal vs Liverpool and others, none of which will be on TV.

Peacock also includes the popular whip-around show “Goal Rush,” as well as other Premier League programming and a massive library of movies and shows. It will run you just $6 per month or $60 per year, making it one of the best deals among all streaming services.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream from Abroad

If you happen to be outside of the United States, you may have already noticed that most streaming sites like Peacock don’t work. That’s because they’re location-restricted to US-only, but there is a workaround in the form of a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your IP address and provides online security when traveling abroad. And most importantly for this case, it can let you stream as if you’re still in the United States. There are a lot of good VPN deals right now, but if you’re simply looking for something safe, reliable and cheap, NordVPN is the way to go. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free.

