 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Liverpool host Chelsea Tuesday at Anfield in what is surely one of the most anticipated matches of the week. It’s been a disappointing season thus far for Chelsea, but they do have a tendency to bother Jurgen Klopp’s squad, as these sides have played to a draw in each of their last five Premier League meetings. You’d have to go back to September of 2020 to find the last time Liverpool beat Chelsea in the league, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds’ red-hot form can continue today.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 12:15 p.m. ET. It won’t be televised anywhere, but you can watch a live stream on Peacock TV, which doesn’t offer a free trial but is cheap and a must-have for Premier League fans.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.

Since there is no Peacock TV free trial, there’s unfortunately no way to watch a legal live stream of Liverpool vs Chelsea for free. But with a subscription to Peacock Premium, you will be able to watch this match, as well as every non-televised and NBC-televised Premier League match live (the matches on USA and CNBC aren’t live on Peacock, but they are available as replays the next day). In the next week alone, that includes West Ham vs Bournemouth, Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, Manchester United vs West Ham, Arsenal vs Liverpool and others, none of which will be on TV.

Related

Peacock also includes the popular whip-around show “Goal Rush,” as well as other Premier League programming and a massive library of movies and shows. It will run you just $6 per month or $60 per year, making it one of the best deals among all streaming services.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you happen to be outside of the United States, you may have already noticed that most streaming sites like Peacock don’t work. That’s because they’re location-restricted to US-only, but there is a workaround in the form of a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your IP address and provides online security when traveling abroad. And most importantly for this case, it can let you stream as if you’re still in the United States. There are a lot of good VPN deals right now, but if you’re simply looking for something safe, reliable and cheap, NordVPN is the way to go. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Club América vs Necaxa live stream: Can you watch for free?
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Both off to perfect starts to the 2024 Clausura campaign, Club América takes on Necaxa in a potentially thrilling showdown at Estadio Victoria on Saturday. These sides were at the complete opposite ends of the table during the 2023 Apertura, but Necaxa has gotten off to a much better start here and now gets a massive test at home against the champions.

The match is about to start, at 10 p.m. ET start time, and will be televised in Spanish on both Univision and TUDN. That means there are several different live stream options if you live in the US, all of which include a free trial. Here's everything you need to know.
The Best Way to Watch América vs Necaxa

Read more
How to watch Munguia vs Ryder: Is it a PPV?
Jaime Munguia and John Ryder on a promotional poster.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder is going to be a slugfest. Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) is coming off a fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko that was named Fight of the Year by Ring Magazine. It was a brutal war that saw both men take some serious punishment. Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) is also coming off a brutal fight, albeit a more one-sided one. He hung in all 12 rounds with Canelo despite a wicked cut and a fifth round knockdown. We're expecting a brutal fight between two heavy punchers with solid chins.

The DAZN broadcast of Munguia vs Ryder is about to start, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.
Munguia vs Ryder undercard
This fight features a few notable championship bouts on the undercard. Here is the full schedule:

Read more
Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23 live stream: Can you watch for free?
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Both off to a tough start in the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament, Uruguay and Chile meet Saturday as each Under-23 side looks to keep hope alive in their quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

This match is just about to kickoff, at 6:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 2. That gives us a lot of different ways to watch a live stream, so let's rundown the different options for watching Uruguay vs Chile online.
The Best Way to Watch Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23

Read more