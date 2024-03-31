Man City vs Arsenal live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

First place in the Premier League is potentially on the line today, as Manchester City host league leaders Arsenal in a massive showdown. This is the final match of the season that features two of the three sides battling it out for the title, so it’s difficult to overstate the importance of this one.

No way you want to miss it. It starts at 11:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on NBC in the United States. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, there are a number of different ways you can watch a live stream.

Is There a Free Man City vs Arsenal Live Stream?

If you live in the United States, you have three options for watching a live stream of NBC for free: Fubo‘s “Pro” plan, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” or DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” plan. Each of these live-TV streaming services include NBC in most markets, and each of them come with a free trial.

That means you can sign up for any of those three services, watch Man City vs Arsenal on your computer, phone, tablet or connected-to-TV streaming device and then cancel your subscription before ever needing to pay anything.

Though all three are perfectly fine options, we would start with Fubo. Not only is the free trial seven days (compared to five for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream), but it also has the match available in 4K (with a compatible device).

Watch Man City vs Arsenal on Peacock

Every Premier League match that is televised on NBC also streams live on Peacock.

While there isn’t a free trial, it’s just $6 per month or $60 for a year for the streaming service. And not only will you be able to watch Man City vs Arsenal today, but Peacock has every single Premier League match that isn’t televised on USA Network or CNBC. That equates to about half of all EPL games, which makes $6 per month look awfully cheap.

Additionally, while Peacock itself doesn’t offer a free trial, you can include the Peacock add-on if you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream. If you do this, you can then sign into the Peacock website or app with your DirecTV Stream credentials to watch the match. Note that this option is much more expensive long-term than Peacock by itself, but it’s a nice workaround if you simply want to watch today’s game at no cost.

Watch the Man City vs Arsenal Live Stream from Abroad

Whether it’s Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Peacock, it’s going to block your access if you try to watch the match from outside of the United States. Unless you have a virtual private network (VPN), which can hide your IP address and get you around those pesky location restrictions.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, but there are plenty of good VPN’s out there that work with the aforementioned streaming services. You can take a look at our ranking of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some alternatives.

