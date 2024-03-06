Man City vs Copenhagen live stream: Can you watch for free?

With three away goals and a two-goal aggregate advantage in hand, Manchester City take on FC Copenhagen in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup today. It seems only a formality that The Citizens will reach the UCL quarters for the seventh consecutive year, but the Danish side will nevertheless be determined to make this a competitive match.

For those who live in the United States, the match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on both Paramount+ and CBS, but there are also several different ways you can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Man City vs Copenhagen Live Stream?

We’ll start with Paramount+, which includes every Champions League game, because it makes sense both as a short- and long-term option. Not only does it come with a free seven-day trial, but it’s just $6 per month after that, meaning you’d only have to pay a total of $18 to watch the rest of the Champions League this season.

If you’ve already used that free trial, you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. This gives you all the same live and on-demand content. You need to be a Prime subscriber for this option, but Prime comes with a 30-day free trial and the Paramount+ channel comes with a seven-day free trial.

Not only does DirecTV Stream have CBS as a part of its live-TV channel package, but it offers “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” as an add-on. Most streaming services actually offer this as an add-on, but DirecTV Stream is unique in that you can sign into the Paramount+ website or app with your log-in credentials. The free trial lasts for five days, and you can include any channel packages and add-ons you want.

Finally, Fubo and YouTube TV also include CBS in their channel packages. Like DirecTV Stream, these are more expensive long-term options, as they include 100-plus live-TV channels, but they both come with free trials if you just want to watch this match without needing to pay anything. They also both come with TUDN, Univision and UniMas, so you’ll be able to watch every Champions League match, though some will be in Spanish only (whereas Paramount+ has them all in English).

How to Watch the Man City vs Copenhagen Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to watch the match on one of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your location and bypasses location-restrictions.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and works with all of the above streaming services, so that’s what we would go with here. But there are a lot of good options, so if you want to shop around, you can also check out our guide to the best VPN services or the best VPN deals.

