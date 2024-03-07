Nashville vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?

In a rematch of last year’s Leagues Cup final, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami head to Geodis Park to take on Nashville SC in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup tonight. This will be the first-ever appearance for both clubs in this tournament, which was previously known as the CONCACAF Champions League.

The match starts at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on both Fox Sports 2 (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish) in the United States. There are also several different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Nashville vs Inter Miami Live Stream?

Most live-TV streaming services include FS2, but there are just three of them that offer a free trial, allowing you to watch Nashville vs Inter Miami at no cost.

Fubo has both FS2 and TUDN in its main “Pro” channel package. It normally costs $80 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial, and if you decide to keep it after that, the first month is just $60. Or, if you want to watch in Spanish, you can also get TUDN through the “Latino” plan, which also comes with a seven-day free trial and is just $33 per month after that.

YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” also has FS2 and TUDN, while the “Spanish Plan” has TUDN. Their free trial is only five days long, but it’s a cheaper long-term option at $63 per month for your first three months, and then $73 per month after that. The “Spanish Plan” is $35 per month.

If you go with DirecTV Stream, you’ll need to select either the “Ultimate” or “Premier” channel package to get FS2 and TUDN. This is much more expensive for the long haul at $120 per month, but it also comes with a free five-day trial. And if you do opt to keep it for longer, you can get Max (formerly HBO Max), Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, MGM+ and Cinemax for free for three months ($168 value).

How to Watch the Nashville vs Inter Miami Live Stream from Abroad

You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) if you want to watch Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream from outside of the United States. A VPN masks your IP address/location, making it so you can access content from other countries that is normally location-restricted.

There are a lot of good VPN’s to choose from, and you can check out our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals if you want to research them a bit more thoroughly. Spoiler alert, NordVPN is No. 1 on both of those lists. It’s reliable, fast and it works with all the previously mentioned streaming services. While there’s no free trial, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee for any reason.

