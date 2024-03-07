 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nashville vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In a rematch of last year’s Leagues Cup final, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami head to Geodis Park to take on Nashville SC in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup tonight. This will be the first-ever appearance for both clubs in this tournament, which was previously known as the CONCACAF Champions League.

The match starts at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on both Fox Sports 2 (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish) in the United States. There are also several different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Nashville vs Inter Miami Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

Most live-TV streaming services include FS2, but there are just three of them that offer a free trial, allowing you to watch Nashville vs Inter Miami at no cost.

Related

Fubo has both FS2 and TUDN in its main “Pro” channel package. It normally costs $80 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial, and if you decide to keep it after that, the first month is just $60. Or, if you want to watch in Spanish, you can also get TUDN through the “Latino” plan, which also comes with a seven-day free trial and is just $33 per month after that.

YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” also has FS2 and TUDN, while the “Spanish Plan” has TUDN. Their free trial is only five days long, but it’s a cheaper long-term option at $63 per month for your first three months, and then $73 per month after that. The “Spanish Plan” is $35 per month.

If you go with DirecTV Stream, you’ll need to select either the “Ultimate” or “Premier” channel package to get FS2 and TUDN. This is much more expensive for the long haul at $120 per month, but it also comes with a free five-day trial. And if you do opt to keep it for longer, you can get Max (formerly HBO Max), Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, MGM+ and Cinemax for free for three months ($168 value).

How to Watch the Nashville vs Inter Miami Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) if you want to watch Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream from outside of the United States. A VPN masks your IP address/location, making it so you can access content from other countries that is normally location-restricted.

There are a lot of good VPN’s to choose from, and you can check out our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals if you want to research them a bit more thoroughly. Spoiler alert, NordVPN is No. 1 on both of those lists. It’s reliable, fast and it works with all the previously mentioned streaming services. While there’s no free trial, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee for any reason.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Bayern vs Lazio live stream: Can you watch for free?
how to watch psg vs bayern live stream feature

Trailing 0-1 on aggregate, Bayern Munich return home for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup against Lazio today. Maurizio Sarri's squad has been in poor form as of late, with three losses in their last four league matches since beating Bayern last month, but they'll be determined here with a Champions League quarterfinal spot on the line.

The match starts very soon, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and in the United States it will be broadcast on Paramount+ (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish). If you're looking to watch a live stream, there are a handful of different ways to do so, including several options for watching the match online for free.
Is There a Free Bayern vs Lazio Live Stream?

Read more
Thunder vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch for free?
LeBron James walks off the basketball court.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder today in what could easily be a first-round playoff preview.

The game starts tips off in under an hour, at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised locally on Bally Sports Oklahoma (Thunder market) and Spectrum SportsNet (Lakers market), and it will be on NBA TV everywhere else. Fortunately, no matter where you live, there are some different options for watch a free live stream of the game.
The Best Way to Watch the Thunder vs Lakers Live Stream

Read more
Clippers vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch for free?
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a dunk on a basketball court.

Doc Rivers faces his old team tonight when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The game tips off very soon, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be nationally televised on NBA TV, as well as locally on WMLW-TV (Bucks markets) and Bally Sports SoCal (Clippers markets). If you don't have cable, or you don't have any of those channels, no need to worry--there are many different ways you can watch a live stream of the game.
The Best Way to Watch the Clippers vs Bucks Live Stream

Read more