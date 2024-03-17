 Skip to main content
Nuggets vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks take on Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets today. Playoff seeding implications aside, it’s always a must-watch event whenever two of the greatest international players of all-time do battle.

This one is set to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC in the United States. If you don’t have cable or you’re looking to finally cut the cable cord, there are a bunch of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game online.

The Best Way to Watch the Nuggets vs Mavericks Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

If you’re searching for free live stream options, we have three of those for you in the very next section. If you’re searching for the cheapest way to watch NBA games long-term, then Sling TV is exactly what you’re looking for.

The “Sling Orange” channel plan includes ESPN3 (which simulcasts NBA on ABC games, so you can watch the Nuggets vs Mavericks), ESPN, TNT and 30-plus total channels for just $40 per month. That makes it the least expensive streaming service with the channels needed to watch nationally televised NBA games, but it’s also on sale for just $20 for your first month.

Is There a Free Nuggets vs Mavericks Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

As we promised, there are three different ways you can watch the Nuggets vs Mavericks for free. The first is signing up for a free seven-day trial of Fubo, which lets you watch a live stream of ABC (in most markets) and 180-plus other channels. You can sign up, watch the game and then cancel without ever having to pay anything.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can do the exact same process with YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. Both include ABC (again, live in most markets) in their channel plans, and both come with a five-day free trial.

How to Watch the Nuggets vs Mavericks Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Now, if you want to watch Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do. These streaming services will block you when they recognize you’re not in the US, but a VPN hides your IP address/location and connects you to a server in the US, making it impossible for the streaming services to know where you’re actually located.

NordVPN tops our rankings of the best VPN services. It’s fast, reliable and has over 2,000 servers located in the United States alone. It will get you watching any of the aforementioned streaming services from abroad, but if you’re looking for other options, you can also check out our list of the best VPN deals.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
