PSG vs Nice live stream: Can you watch for free?

A date against Rennes in the Coupe de France semifinals is on the line at the Parc des Princes today, as French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain take on Nice. Francesco Farioli’s team secured the 3-2 victory when these sides met here back in September, but PSG will be out for revenge as they continue their quest for a seventh French Cup trophy in the last 10 years.

In the United States, the match kicks off at 4:10 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 2. But if you want to watch a live stream, there are a bevy of different ways you can do that for free.

Is There a Free PSG vs Nice Live Stream?

With the Fubo “Pro” channel package, you can watch a live stream of FS2 and 180-plus other TV channels. While the long-term price is $60 for your first month and $80 per month after that, it does come with a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch PSG vs Nice at no cost.

Similarly, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” comes with FS2 and 100-plus channels. You can watch for free for five days after signing up, and then if you don’t cancel, it moves to $63 per month for the first three months and then $73 after that.

Finally, DirecTV Stream includes FS2 in either the “Ultimate” or “Premier” channel packages. This is the most expensive long-term option–“Ultimate” is $110 per month for the first three months, and then $120 after that–but it also comes with a five-day free trial if you’re simply looking to watch today’s match. Though, if you do plan on keeping this one for a longer period of time, you can get Max, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, MGM+ and Cinemax for for free for three months. All of that is $168 normally.

How to Watch the PSG vs Nice Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re out of the United States, you’ll only be able to watch Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream with the assistance of a virtual private network (VPN). Intended for providing online privacy and security, VPN’s hide your location and connect you to a server in a different location. This also happens to let you stream content as if you were actually physically located in that location.

You can take a look at our rundown of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals, but we would recommend NordVPN as the No. 1 choice. It’s safe, reliable and fast, and while there’s no actual free trial, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

