3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (April 5-7)

Another weekend, another case of discovering that there are more great shows on Netflix than you could ever hope to watch. Not only are there too many great shows, but all of those great shows leave you with too many options, and you may wind up spending several hours just scrolling through the service instead of actually picking something to watch.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. We’ve gone through the annals of Netflix’s history as a streamer and pulled out three great shows that flew way under the radar when they were first released. If you’re looking for something great to watch on Netflix this weekend, look no further. These are three underrated Netflix shows you should definitely check out this weekend:

Recommended Videos

Unbelievable (2019)

Unbelievable | Official Trailer | Netflix

Based on a harrowing true story, Unbelievable follows the aftermath of a teenage girl’s rape as the police convince her to recant her story and say that she made the whole thing up. Years later, after this young girl’s life has been completely ruined, two female detectives are investigating a related crime, and discover that her story wasn’t made up in the slightest.

It’s a brilliant, harrowing story anchored by a brilliant central performance from No One Will Save You‘s Kaitlyn Dever and characteristically great work from Toni Collette and Merritt Wever as the two police officers who help her confirm that she really was assaulted.

Watch Unbelievable now.

Unorthodox (2020)

UNORTHODOX Trailer (2020) Netflix

Set in a community that is not the subject of much fiction, Unorthodox tells the story of a Hasidic woman who flees from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn in order to live a life abroad. When her previous life catches up with her though, she has to reckon with what she left behind, and the traditions of her own culture.

Unorthodox received overwhelmingly positive reviews when it was first released, but due in part to its brilliant but relatively unknown cast, it didn’t get the attention it deserved. It’s a brilliant, revelatory work that feels genuinely original and, by the end of its run, also finds a way to be moving.

Watch Unorthodox now.

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (2018)

Evil Genius | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

This true crime docuseries tells the story of the death of Brian Wells, a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank near his home. After he was arrested, Wells was killed by an explosive collar that was attached to his neck.

The FBI eventually discovered that Wells had been forced to commit the crime, and Evil Genius tells the story both of Wells and of Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, the brilliant woman who gives the series its title. Evil Genius is riveting in part because its central crime is so fascinating but also because the real people who were involved are so endlessly compelling.

Watch Evil Genius now.

Editors' Recommendations