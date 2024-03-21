 Skip to main content
USA vs Jamaica live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to make it three titles in a row since the tournament’s inception, the United States Men’s National Team takes on Jamaica in the semifinals of the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League tonight.

The match starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Paramount+ (English), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish) in the United States. If you’re looking to watch a live stream, we have several different ways you can do that for free.

Is There a Free USA vs Jamaica Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Paramount+ is undoubtedly the most simple option for watching USA vs Jamaica. The “Essential” plan, which includes every CONCACAF Nations League game in English or Spanish, is only $6 per month, but it also comes with a free seven-day trial. That will cover both semifinal matches today, as well as the third-place game and the final on Sunday.

However, if you’ve already used up your free trial, there are still some other ways you can watch for free.

First, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber (or if you start a 30-day free trial of Prime), you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of the Paramount+ Amazon Channel. This includes all the exact same live and on-demand content. The only difference is you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms instead of Paramount’s.

Second, when you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, you can include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on. This won’t let you watch the match on DirecTV Stream, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign into the Paramount+ app or website to watch.

Those are your three choices for watching a free live stream in English, but if you don’t mind watching in Spanish, there are two other options.

Fubo (“Pro” or the “Latino” channel plan) and YouTube TV (“Base Plan” or “Spanish Plan”) both include TUDN and Univision, which will each televise the Spanish-speaking broadcast of the match. The Fubo free trial is seven days, while YouTube’s is five. Both are enough to get you to Sunday’s final, which will also be televised on TUDN and Univision.

How to Watch the USA vs Jamaica Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Whether you have Paramount+, Amazon Prime, DirecTV Stream, Fubo or YouTube TV, you’ll be blocked if you try to watch the match from outside of the United States. That is, unless you use a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your location and connects you to a digital server in the US to sidestep these geo-locks even if you’re physically somewhere else in the world.

NordVPN works with all of the aforementioned streaming services, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out without any sort of commitment. We’ve also put together lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals, so you can check those out for more options.

