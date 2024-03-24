Mexico vs USA live stream: Watch CONCACAF Finals free

There are few things better in sports that a truly heated rivalry, and that’s doubly true when there’s a trophy on the line. That’ll be the case today, as bitter rivals USA and Mexico battle it out in the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League final.

The match starts at 9:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Paramount+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and Univision in the United States. But if you don’t have cable, or don’t have those channels, there are fortunately a lot of different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Mexico online for free.

Is There a Free USA vs Mexico Live Stream?

Not only is Paramount+ the home to every CONCACAF Nations League game (which obviously isn’t as important now that we’re at the final), but it’s also the only place you can watch the English-speaking broadcast of this match.

It’s only $6 per month, but there are two different ways you can get it for free. First, and most obvious, you can get it through Paramount itself. Second, if you have Amazon Prime (or you start a 30-day trial of Prime), you can get it get through Amazon Prime Channels. Both options are pretty much the same, and they each offer a seven-day free trial, giving you two different ways you can watch USA vs Mexico in English for free.

If you’re looking for the Spanish-speaking broadcast of the match, Paramount+ will have it available in Spanish, too. But you can also get it through any live-TV streaming service that includes Univision. Fubo (“Pro” or the “Latino” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan” or “Spanish Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” or “Optimo Mas” channel plan) all have it, and they all come with a free trial, as well.

All-in-all, that’s five different ways you can watch the match without paying a single cent.

How to Watch the USA vs Mexico Live Stream from Abroad

You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) if you want to watch the match on any of those streaming services from outside of the United States. Don’t know what a VPN is? Don’t worry, it’s simple. A service that runs in the background while you’re online, it hides your IP address and connects you to a digital server in another country, allowing you to access content that is normally restricted to that country only.

NordVPN will give you everything you need here. It works with Paramount+ and all of the streaming services we listed out earlier, plus it’s safe, fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free. You can also check out our guides to the best VPN services and best VPN deals if you want to shop around.

