Warriors vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In what figures to be a critically important game for seeding near the bottom of the West playoff picture, the Golden State Warriors head to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

This one is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable or you don’t have access to a TV, there are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including some free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream

If you want to fast-forward to the free options that we just mentioned, those are in the section just below this one. But we’re going to start with Sling TV because it’s the cheapest long-term option for watching nationally televised NBA games.

The “Sling Orange” channel plan doesn’t actually have ABC, but it does come with ESPN3, which simulcasts every NBA on ABC game, so you’ll still be able to watch the Warriors vs Lakers tonight.

It also includes ESPN and TNT for other big NBA games, and it will cost you just $20 for your first month, and then $40 per month after that, which is still far less expensive than any other streaming service with those channels.

Is There a Free Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream?

OK, so you’re here for free, not cheap. We’ve got those options, too.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (available live in most, but not all, markets) via the Fubo “Pro” channel plan, the YouTube TV “Base Plan” or the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package. Each one of these live-TV streaming services comes with a separate free trial, giving you three different ways to watch tonight’s Warriors vs Lakers game for precisely $0.00.

Other Ways to Watch the Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream

We’ll give Hulu + Live TV a mention here because it’s another streaming service that includes ABC (live in most markets), giving you another alternative for watching a live stream of the Warriors vs Lakers. Just note that it does not come with a free trial, and it costs $77 per month.

How to Watch the Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to watch any of those previously mentioned streaming services from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to help bypass the location-restrictions that those services have.

There are a lot of VPN services to choose from, but NordVPN is our go-to choice for streaming sports, TV shows or movies from abroad. It’s reliable, it’s fast and it even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee should you change your mind for whatever reason.

If you’re looking for some alternatives, we’ve also ranked the 18 best VPN services available right now.

Editors' Recommendations