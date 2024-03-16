 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Warriors vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In what figures to be a critically important game for seeding near the bottom of the West playoff picture, the Golden State Warriors head to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

This one is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable or you don’t have access to a TV, there are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including some free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

If you want to fast-forward to the free options that we just mentioned, those are in the section just below this one. But we’re going to start with Sling TV because it’s the cheapest long-term option for watching nationally televised NBA games.

Related

The “Sling Orange” channel plan doesn’t actually  have ABC, but it does come with ESPN3, which simulcasts every NBA on ABC game, so you’ll still be able to watch the Warriors vs Lakers tonight.

It also includes ESPN and TNT for other big NBA games, and it will cost you just $20 for your first month, and then $40 per month after that, which is still far less expensive than any other streaming service with those channels.

Is There a Free Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

OK, so you’re here for free, not cheap. We’ve got those options, too.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (available live in most, but not all, markets) via the Fubo “Pro” channel plan, the YouTube TV “Base Plan” or the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package. Each one of these live-TV streaming services comes with a separate free trial, giving you three different ways to watch tonight’s Warriors vs Lakers game for precisely $0.00.

Other Ways to Watch the Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

We’ll give Hulu + Live TV a mention here because it’s another streaming service that includes ABC (live in most markets), giving you another alternative for watching a live stream of the Warriors vs Lakers. Just note that it does not come with a free trial, and it costs $77 per month.

How to Watch the Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch any of those previously mentioned streaming services from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to help bypass the location-restrictions that those services have.

There are a lot of VPN services to choose from, but NordVPN is our go-to choice for streaming sports, TV shows or movies from abroad. It’s reliable, it’s fast and it even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee should you change your mind for whatever reason.

If you’re looking for some alternatives, we’ve also ranked the 18 best VPN services available right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Bruins vs Canadiens live stream: Can you watch for free?
how to watch nhl online

The Boston Bruins look to keep pace in the race for the East No. 1 seed when they take on their longtime rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, in a matchup at Centre Bell tonight.

The puck is dropping soon, at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States, it will only be televised in Bruins markets on NESN, but there are also ways to watch a live stream no matter where you are in the country.
Is There a Free Bruins vs Canadiens Live Stream?

Read more
Liverpool vs Sparta Praha live stream: Can you watch for free?
sports photography accidents photographers

Some of Liverpool's next generation will get another chance to shine on a European stage today, as Liverpool take on Sparta Praha in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 matchup. The Reds are at home with a 5-1 advantage on aggregate, making this the perfect opportunity for the younger players to get some play time.

Liverpool vs Sparta is about to kick off at 4:o0 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States, it will be broadcast on Paramount+, but there are also several other ways you can watch a free live stream.
Is There a Free Liverpool vs Sparta Praha Live Stream?

Read more
Club America vs Guadalajara: Free El Súper Clásico live stream
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

It's time for Leg 2 of El Súper Clásico, as Club América and Guadalajara finish off their CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup at Estadio Azteca tonight. América hold a 3-0 aggregate lead for this home matchup, making them massive favorites to advance, but when it comes to this heated rivalry, anything can happen.

Quickly pick a streaming service from the options below, because this one kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States, you can watch on Fox Sports 2 (English broadcast) or TUDN (Spanish), but there are also several different ways you can watch a free live stream.
Is There a Free Club América vs Guadalajara Live Stream?

Read more