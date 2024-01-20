X Series 012 Live Stream — Watch Ed Matthews, Elle Brooke, and More

Headlined by a bout between Ed Matthews and a yet-to-be-named mystery opponent, MF & DAZN: X Series 012, the first Misfits Boxing card in 2024, is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, at First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Reigning Misfits women’s middleweight champ AJ Bunker will defend her title against Elle Brooke in the co-main event, while the card is littered with several other popular names and fights, such as Ashely Rak-Su vs OJ Rose, Tristan Hamm vs Not Logan Paul, Myles Rak-Su vs DTG and Chase DeMoor vs Malcolm Minikon. All-in-all, this stacks up as another can’t-miss event for fans of Misfit Boxing.

If you live in the United States, the fight card will start at 2:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on DAZN. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know to watch.

Watch X Series 012 Live Stream on DAZN

DAZN is the only place you can watch a live stream of X Series 012. With no DAZN free trial offered, there are three different pricing options when signing up: $30 per month with no contract, $20 per month with a 12-month contract or $225 for a year (which comes out to about $18.75 per month) if you pay up front.

While it’s unfortunate that there’s no free trial, and the price may feel steep on an initial reaction, DAZN remains a must-have for boxing fans. Not only does it include X Series 012 and every future Misfits Boxing card, but it has over 100 fights a year and is home to many of the sport’s biggest names. Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke (along with Jake Paul in the co-main event) on March 2 is on DAZN. Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou on March 8 is on DAZN in the U.S. Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia’s next fights will likely be on DAZN. There’s also a massive on-demand library of past fights, documentaries and original content, and other live sports, including Women’s Champions League.

Watch X Series 012 Live Stream from Abroad

DAZN is available in most countries, so if you find yourself outside of the United States, it still worth heading to DAZN and seeing if you can sign up. If that doesn’t work for you, you can also try a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your location and alters your IP address to allow you to stream content as if you were still in the United States. NordVPN is one of the most reliable VPN’s there is, and you can try it out with no risk since it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

