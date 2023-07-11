 Skip to main content
Where to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game: live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The best and brightest stars that Major League Baseball has to offer will suit up for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on July 11 from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Mariners. This marks the third time Seattle has hosted the All-Star Game (1979 and 2001). The American League has won an impressive nine straight All-Star games and needs two more victories to tie the 11-game winning streak by the National League from 1972-1982.

Many fans will be tuning in to witness the greatness of Los Angeles Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani. Although he won’t be pitching in the Midsummer Classic, Ohtani is having an MVP season at the plate, batting .302 with home runs and 71 RBI. Other stars set to play in the All-Star Game include Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Los Angeles’s Mookie Betts, New York’s Gerrit Cole, San Diego’s Juan Soto, and more.

Find out where to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game below.

Where to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream on FOX

Shohei Ohtani sets up in the box for an at-bat.
Shohei Ohtani #17 Los Angeles Angels Oriole Park at Camden Yards / Mogami Kariya

Fox will broadcast the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. There will be a Spanish-language will broadcast on Fox Deportes. Stream the network’s presentation of the All-Star Game on the FOX Sports app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on FOX

Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

Baseball fans looking to watch the MLB All-Star Game on Sling TV must subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Fox is not available on Sling Orange. Sling Blue is home to local channels like FOX, ABC, and NBC. Plus, enjoy Bravo, FS1, FX, and more! Sling Blue costs $45/month, and the combined plan costs $60/month. New users can receive $25 off their first month if they sign up today.

Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The Midsummer Classic on Fox can be streamed on Hulu with Live TV. Additionally, there are over 85+ live channels to explore, including TNT, USA, TBS, and MTV. The cheaper bundle, which costs $70/month, includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive plan, which costs $83/month, features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream on YouTube TV

Icons for services like YouTube TV.

YouTube TV customers can access Fox with their subscriptions. Not only does that benefit baseball fans, but football fans, as well, with the NFL in the fall. YouTube TV features 100+ channels, including NBC, CNN, Fox News, and CBS. Sign up today and only pay $65/month for the first three months. After that, the monthly rate moves to $73. Hesitant customers can sign up for a free trial to experience the platform before committing long-term.

Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream on Fubo TV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

Fubo TV includes Fox, so sports fans will not miss out on the MLB All-Star Game. Fubo TV has four plans: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Receive $8 off the first month for the Latino package. Additionally, new customers can try Fubo TV thanks to a free seven-day trial. 

Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Fans of the MLB who will be outside of the United States during the MLB All-Star Game should subscribe to a VPN (virtual private network). VPNs will bypass regional broadcast restrictions that could interrupt your viewing experience. A service like NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for streaming channels like Fox. Plus, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

