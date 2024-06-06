 Skip to main content
New Leica LUX app turns your iPhone into a Leica (sort of)

The Leica LUX app for the iPhone.
Leica

If you’ve always coveted a Leica camera but don’t have the absurd amount of money required to buy one, then perhaps you can make do with camera maker’s new Leica LUX app instead.

Currently only for the iPhone, the Leica LUX app promises an experience about as close to a Leica as you can get without actually owning one.

Features include, for example, “authentic Leica looks” via a bunch of Leica lens simulations. The app reproduces Leica favorites such as the Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2, Summilux-M 28mm f/1.4, and Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4, all accessible via a simple swipe. More lenses will be added in the coming months.

The Leica LUX app also offers an array of color adjustments called “Leica Looks” that offer the same color grading and film presets found in Leica cameras. There are 11 in all, including Classic, Contemporary, Black & White, Vivid, and Eternal, each designed to add that little extra something to your iPhone images. The app includes a bespoke software engine to enhance your images with Leica’s signature aesthetic bokeh, and as you’d expect with a high-end camera app like this, RAW and ProRAW formats are also offered.

For those who have neither the time nor inclination to fiddle about with the app’s manual camera settings that include shutter speed, aperture, and ISO, the Leica LUX app has an auto mode that will do all the work for you.

Take note, though. To make use of all of the app’s features will cost. The free version of Leica LUX offers a single lens and five Leica Looks. To access the Pro version with all of the features, you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription of $6.99.

“Whether you’re a seasoned professional or have just discovered photography, Leica LUX gives you the tools to craft stunning images with complete creative freedom,” the company said. If you fancy testing out that claim, head over to the App Store now to download the new Leica LUX app.

Alternatively, if you’re happy with your smartphone’s camera but could do with a decent editing tool, Digital Trends has you covered.


