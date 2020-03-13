SpaceX

SpaceX is arguably one of the most innovative aerospace organizations on the planet right now. Over the course of the past decade, the company’s reusable rocket technologies have significantly lowered the cost of sending a payload into orbit. But reusable rockets are just the beginning. SpaceX, helmed by the infamous tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, now has plans for much grander things — including a global network of internet satellites, an interplanetary transport system, and even a crewed mission to Mars. Strap in. It’s only going to get crazier from here.

SpaceX will use a different kind of stainless steel for its Starship rockets

spacex starship prototype efmgjfcxuaepgfb

New SpaceX factory will build a Starship rocket every 72 hours, Elon Musk claims

By Allison Matyus

SpaceX is carrying these biotechnology experiments to the ISS this weekend

Several research projects could improve the lives of patients here on Earth
By Georgina Torbet
Expedition 62 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir works with research hardware to support the OsteoOmics-02 bone investigation.

How to watch SpaceX launch its 20th resupply mission to the ISS today

A Dragon spacecraft will blast off from Cape Canaveral
By Georgina Torbet
SpaceX's Dragon lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Saturday, May 4, with research, equipment, cargo and supplies that will support dozens of investigations aboard the International Space Station.

SpaceX to send tourists to the space station in 2021 … for a crazy price

Wealthy adventure-seekers will stay on the ISS for a total of eight days
By Trevor Mogg
international space station astronauts return home after undocking of sts 132

SpaceX to launch NASA’s Psyche mission to a strange metal asteroid

It will use a Falcon Heavy rocket and is scheduled for 2022
By Georgina Torbet
This artist's-concept illustration depicts the spacecraft of NASA's Psyche mission near the mission's target, the metal asteroid Psyche.

Watch this SpaceX Starship prototype implode during pressure test

Video shows the SN1 prototype failing dramatically
By Georgina Torbet
SpaceX Explosion

Here are all the science projects that SpaceX will deliver to the ISS

The projects cover growing human heart cells and making more comfortable sneakers
By Georgina Torbet
Airbus workers unpack the Bartolomeo platform at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for its launch to the International Space Station.

SpaceX will offer space tourism flights sooner than you think

missions will consist of up to five days free-orbiting in space
By Allison Matyus
hp enterprise space x supercomputer spacex dragon capsule

SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites, but things didn’t go as planned

The goal: A network of satellites to provide broadband internet access across the globe
By Georgina Torbet
SpaceX Starlink

SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites today: Here’s how to watch

Starlink aims to create a low-cost, global broadband network, but astronomers take issue
By Georgina Torbet
Starlink satellites ready to deploy.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule arrives in Florida for first manned mission

The historic launch will be the first such from American soil since 2011
By Georgina Torbet
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for Demo-2 arrived at the launch site on Feb. 13, 2020.

SpaceX reportedly eyeing May 2020 for first crewed flight of its spacecraft

SpaceX is gearing up to perform the first crewed launch of its Crew Dragon spacecraft, possibly in May.
By Trevor Mogg
Crew Dragon capsule

SpaceX plan to put 42,000 satellites in orbit could face a big legal roadblock

Astronomers are investigating their legal options to stop mega satellite constellations ruining their work.
By Luke Dormehl
starlink

SpaceX will let you launch a satellite into space for as little as $1 million

SpaceX is taking applications for its much-anticipated satellite rideshare program. Rates are ... sky high.
By Allison Matyus
spacex rideshare program launches satellites for 1 million

How to watch the SpaceX launch of 60 Starlink satellites

The launch was delayed again and is now scheduled for Tuesday morning.
By Allison Matyus
SpaceX Falcon 9

Watch SpaceX nail in-flight escape test, and lose a rocket in a huge fireball

SpaceX took a big step toward crewed flights after a successful in-flight abort test of its Crew Dragon capsule.
By Trevor Mogg
watch spacex perform a successful crew dragon in flight escape test abort

SpaceX delays its in-flight abort test until Sunday morning due to rough seas

This weekend, SpaceX is planning a dramatic test of its Crew Dragon capsule, in which it will blow up a Falcon 9 rocket to test the capsule's emergency escape system.
By Georgina Torbet
Falcon 9

Here’s why SpaceX plans to blow up a rocket this weekend

SpaceX is testing out its Crew Dragon capsule in an In-Flight Abort Test — which involves blowing up a Falcon 9 rocket.
By Georgina Torbet
Crew Dragon capsule

Japanese billionaire seeks significant other for SpaceX moon trip

SpaceX has already named wealthy entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa as its first paying customer for a moon trip set to take place in 2023. Now Maezawa says he's looking for someone special to accompany him.
By Trevor Mogg
Yusaku Maezawa

Elon Musk says a UFO-on-a-stick will connect you to his internet satellites

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that anyone signing up to his Starlink broadband service will receive a contraption that looks like a thin, flat, round UFO on a stick to connect to the internet.
By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink internet satellites amid astronomer concerns

SpaceX is making progress with its efforts to launch an internet service from space after launching its third batch of 60 Starlink satellites this week.
By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

SpaceX’s Dragon craft is departing the ISS on Tuesday: Here’s how to watch

This week SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft will depart from the International Space Station carrying 3,600 lbs of cargo and perform a splashdown into the Pacific Ocean.
By Georgina Torbet
A SpaceX Dragon resupply ship approaches the International Space Station

SpaceX’s Starship could be ready for launch in just a few months

SpaceX's beautiful and huge Starship could be ready for launch in as little as a few months, according to CEO Elon Musk.
By Georgina Torbet
spacex starship prototype efmgjfcxuaepgfb

SpaceX ends year with another perfect parachute test for Crew Dragon

SpaceX's Crew Dragon parachutes are looking good after the capsule completed yet another successful test landing ahead of manned flights that could take place in 2020.
By Trevor Mogg
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with parachutes deployed.

Ten years in space: Remembering a decade of achievements in the final frontier

Here are ten of the finest achievements in space of the last 10 years, from the landing of rovers on Mars to collecting samples from distant asteroids.
By Georgina Torbet

SpaceX nails another launch and landing, but can’t catch the nose cone

SpaceX successfully deployed a Boeing-made satellite on Monday evening before bringing the booster safely back down onto a drone ship. But the mission to catch the nose cone ended in failure.
By Trevor Mogg
spacex nails another launch and landing but cant catch the nose cone dec2019

Here’s how to watch SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch tonight

SpaceX is launching its second to last rocket of 2019 and you can watch it take off live. The two-stage Falcon 9 booster carrying the JCSAT-18/Kacific1 satellite will launch at 4:10 p.m. PT.
By Allison Matyus
SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX’s next resupply mission will deliver cannabis into orbit

SpaceX has just sent a cargo ship to the International Space Station. But its next shipment will have something unusual on board: A selection of cannabis plants.
By Georgina Torbet
spacex resupply cannabis experiment herb 2915337 1920

SpaceX delivers mice and a floating robot to the International Space Station

There are mice on the ISS! But it's OK, they're supposed to be there. They arrived on Sunday for research purposes, with a floating robot called CIMON-2 also part of the consignment.
By Trevor Mogg
spacex delivers mice and a floating robot to the space station cimon 2

SpaceX’s next batch of Starlink satellites will be less shiny. Here’s why

With its third batch of 60 internet satellites set for deployment this month, SpaceX will coat one of them with a material to make it less reflective as part of a test to keep the night sky clear.
By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

Watch live: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 resupply mission to the ISS today

SpaceX has delayed its planned Falcon 9 CRS-19 Commercial Resupply Service mission launch due to unfavorable winds. The private space tweeted that it would try again on Thursday.
By Allison Matyus
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

Watch SpaceX’s Starship prototype blow its top during a ground test

SpaceX's Starship blew its top during a pressure test in Texas on Sunday. A nearby camera captured the dramatic incident, which wrecked Starship's upper section.
By Trevor Mogg
watch spacexs starship prototype blow its top during a ground test

SpaceX’s Starlink project poses an existential threat to astronomy

There could soon be more satellites visible in the night sky than stars. That's a major problem for astronomy, one leading astrophysicist told Digital Trends. Here's what he thinks should be done.
By Luke Dormehl
hawaii telescope

NASA invites SpaceX and Blue Origin to help with moon missions

SpaceX and Blue Origin have been given the green light by NASA to bid for contracts linked to its Artemis program, which is working toward a crewed lunar mission by 2024.
By Trevor Mogg
blue origins jeff bezos shows off moon lunar lander

SpaceX conducted a key Crew Dragon engine test — and it didn’t blow up!

The last time SpaceX tested the launch abort system on its Crew Dragon capsule, there was an almighty explosion. This time around, it appeared to go much better.
By Trevor Mogg
spacex conducts key crew dragon engine test and it didnt blow up emergency

Twinkle, twinkle, little satellite: SpaceX’s Starlink project worries astronomers

The sight of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites trailing across the night sky may be spectacular to some, but astronomers fear that plans to deploy tens of thousands of them could seriously hinder their work.
By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

At $2 million per launch, SpaceX’s Starship brings cost of space down to earth

Elon Musk said that SpaceX's reusable Starship rocket would cost $900,000 worth of fuel per launch, which added in with other costs, comes out to about a $2 million price tag.
By Allison Matyus
SpaceX Starship

SpaceX video shows off successful test of new Crew Dragon parachutes

SpaceX has posted a video showing how the parachute system for its Crew Dragon can land the spacecraft safely in the event that one of its four main parachutes fails.
By Trevor Mogg
spacex video shows off successful test of new crew dragon parachutes parachute

Elon Musk says he’s ‘not sure about Twitter’ and is ‘going offline’

Tesla founder Elon Musk is “going offline,” or at least that’s what he posted online. This morning Musk tweeted “Not sure about good of Twitter” followed by “Reddit still seems good,” and then finally “Going offline.”
By Emily Price
Elon Musk

SpaceX will test its Crew Dragon capsule next week, following explosion in April

SpaceX is set to perform an important test on its Crew Dragon capsule, which will carry astronauts to the International Space Station, following an explosive setback earlier this year.
By Georgina Torbet
spacex crew dragon testing 16816836903 ebd76cf52a k

SpaceX aims to send a Starship to the moon within three years

More details about SpaceX's ambitious plans for its next-generation Starship rocket have been announced by President and COO Gwynne Shotwell.
By Georgina Torbet
SpaceX Starship

Elon Musk sends first tweet via SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites

SpaceX offered some tidbits about plans for its Starlink internet satellites this week, while at the same time Elon Musk took the system for a test run by using it to post a couple of tweets.
By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

SpaceX wants to send another 30,000 Starlink internet satellites into space

SpaceX is competing with a growing number of companies to create a system capable of beaming broadband from satellites in space. It recently requested permission to deploy 30,000 satellites on top of the 12,000 already approved.
By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

SpaceX could launch NASA astronauts on the Crew Dragon in 2020

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine made a visit to the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Thursday to get a firsthand look at the progress on the Crew Dragon rocket and provide updates on the partnership between the space agency and the company. 
By Allison Matyus
spacex falcon heavy launch date news

