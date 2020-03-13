SpaceX is arguably one of the most innovative aerospace organizations on the planet right now. Over the course of the past decade, the company’s reusable rocket technologies have significantly lowered the cost of sending a payload into orbit. But reusable rockets are just the beginning. SpaceX, helmed by the infamous tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, now has plans for much grander things — including a global network of internet satellites, an interplanetary transport system, and even a crewed mission to Mars. Strap in. It’s only going to get crazier from here.