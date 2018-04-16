Share

Now is a great time to buy a TV. Models with the latest, cutting-edge tech are priced better than ever, promising more brilliant picture for your investment. The challenge? TV tech has changed a lot recently. Whether you find yourself confused about new technologies, or need help shopping for a TV, this guide has you covered. Learn about 4K and HDR, how to wall mount a TV, and the best picture settings for your new set, all in one place.