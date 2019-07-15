Digital Trends
Apple

At just $169, Amazon Prime Day now has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 3

Jenifer Calle
By
apple watch fitbit deals amazon walmart series 3 gps

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, and it brings along a horde of great deals on our favorite Apple products, like the AirPods and more. If you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch, there’s no better time than right now. Amazon is currently offering a $110 discount on the Series 3, which is the best price for one of the best smartwatches out there. It may not be the latest Apple Watch Series 4, but it’s still a fantastic wearable, and with a price tag under $200, it’s the top smartwatch deal you’ll find online right now.

It’s out of stock on Amazon but can still be ordered at the discounted price. On the fence about picking up an Apple Watch? Even without the discount, there’s a number of reasons why you’re going to want to slap one on your wrist. Apple Watches are among the best fitness trackers, so if you need some extra motivation this summer, this is the smartwatch for you. Though not specifically geared as a fitness watch, like the Fitbit Versa or Garmin Forerunner, it does come packed with some great fitness-focused features. It can track steps, calories, and even your heart rate. It also comes equipped with GPS for more accurate activity tracking while jogging, walking, or hiking. It’s also completely swim-proof, so you can take it in the pool with you without worrying about it getting destroyed.

If fitness isn’t all that important to you, the Series 3 also works as a fully functional smartwatch. A dual-core S3 processor and Watch OS 5 allow for a smoother experience than the Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 1. It can also easily pair with your iPhone, allowing you to send and receive texts and calls, as well as adjust your music directly from your wrist. Be aware that you’ll need the cellular version if you want those capabilities without having to use a Bluetooth connection. The Apple Watch Series 3 also comes with up to 18 hours of battery life, so you really only need to charge it overnight to get a full day of use out of it.

Normally priced at $279, the Series 3 38mm is down to just $169 on Amazon right now. The latest discount for the Apple Watch Series 3 was $199. That deal has available off and on since early February, but with Prime Day here, the $169 price is likely the lowest we’re going to see on this Apple smartwatch in 2019. If you’re looking for other great Apple deals right now, we’ve found some big discounts on MacBooks, iPad deals, and iPhone price cuts to help you out.

More Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

There are more than a few great smartwatch deals on Prime Day 2019, but if you can’t wait until then. Whether you’re looking for a Fitbit, Garmin, or just a cheap smartwatch on sale, we’ve found some of the best Amazon discounts going on right now:

  • Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire— $191 off
  • Samsung Gear Sport— $93 off
  • Amazfit Bip— $35 off
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, 4K TV, and wireless headphones sale
Up Next

Best Prime Day speaker deals: Bose, Denon, and Polk receive hefty price cuts
amazon show mode charging dock and fire hd 10 kids edition car
Deals

The best early access Prime Day deals for kids: Fire Tablets, iPad, smartwatches

Much of the Prime Day 2019 hype is around 4K TVs, laptops, smartphones and smart home devices, but the shopping event is also a great opportunity to save on products for your kids.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
why fitness trackers are losing popularity fitbit versa jacket lifestyle
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on Apple Watch and Fitbit smartwatches before Prime Day

We've been monitoring Prime Day smartwatch deals over the last week or so, and many of the most attractive sales appear to be on fitness watches. Apple and Fitbit, in particular, are offering discounts on the Versa and Series 3 models.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best fitness watches smartwatches for fitbit versa feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa smartwatches before Prime

The line between smartwatch and fitness tracker has grown increasingly blurry; if you're after for a smartwatch for both everyday wear and fitness tracking, then two of our favorites – the Fitbit Versa and Apple Watch – are now on sale.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Deals

The Apple iPad Pro gets a huge $175 discount for Walmart’s Prime Day sale

Whenever online retailers battle for supremacy, shoppers usually win. And that's definitely the case with Walmart's iPad deals going on right now. If you're in the market for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you can pick one up with a $175 discount.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple iPhone X Review
Mobile

Find out how to fix dropped calls, Face ID fails, and more on the iPhone X

Every smartphone has problems, and Apple's $1,000 iPhone X is no different. Here's a collection of iPhone X problems we found people complaining about, and potential solutions to fix them.
Posted By Simon Hill
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, iPad, and Nintendo Switch Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and thousands of deals are already live. Of course, we should have known Walmart wasn't just going to sit back and let Amazon bask in the glory of its own Prime Day deals.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple Watch discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple watch nomad modern strap 40mm
Deals

Best Buy drops prices on Apple Watch Series 4 before Prime Day

With Walmart and Amazon butting heads, Best Buy has decided to drop a few sneaky Apple Watch Series 4 deals into the mix to spice things up. We are seeing more and more Prime Day smartwatch deals go live as the event draws near.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: iPad, MacBook, and AirPods discounts

Prime Day is officially here, and there are still some nice Apple deals to be had during Amazon's big event. We’ve rounded up iPads, Macbooks, and more, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what Apple deals you can expect to find.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches

Prime Day is officially here, and there are still some nice Apple deals to be had during Amazon's big event. We rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what Apple deals you can expect to find.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Galaxy S10 Plus vs. Pixel 3 XL
Deals

The best Prime Day smartphone deals: Samsung, Motorola, Google, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are a ton of great deals on smartphones worth looking into. Whether you're looking for a new iPhone or an Android device, there should be a Prime Day 2019 deal for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone xs
Mobile

The best Apple iPhone Prime Day deals, from the XS Max to the iPhone 8

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are a number of great iPhone deals available during the event. You can even get a deal on Apple's latest and greatest big-screen phone, the iPhone XS Max.
Posted By Christian de Looper
alternative biometric security systems photo of a young woman holding her smartphone in bed
Mobile

Flex your thumbs (and your brain) with these fun texting games

Gaming consoles keep getting more advanced, but you can still have fun with the good old Latin alphabet. Here are our picks for the best texting games, so you can make the most fun out of that limited data plan or basic cell phone.
Posted By Simon Hill