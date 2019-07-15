Share

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, and it brings along a horde of great deals on our favorite Apple products, like the AirPods and more. If you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch, there’s no better time than right now. Amazon is currently offering a $110 discount on the Series 3, which is the best price for one of the best smartwatches out there. It may not be the latest Apple Watch Series 4, but it’s still a fantastic wearable, and with a price tag under $200, it’s the top smartwatch deal you’ll find online right now.

It’s out of stock on Amazon but can still be ordered at the discounted price. On the fence about picking up an Apple Watch? Even without the discount, there’s a number of reasons why you’re going to want to slap one on your wrist. Apple Watches are among the best fitness trackers, so if you need some extra motivation this summer, this is the smartwatch for you. Though not specifically geared as a fitness watch, like the Fitbit Versa or Garmin Forerunner, it does come packed with some great fitness-focused features. It can track steps, calories, and even your heart rate. It also comes equipped with GPS for more accurate activity tracking while jogging, walking, or hiking. It’s also completely swim-proof, so you can take it in the pool with you without worrying about it getting destroyed.

If fitness isn’t all that important to you, the Series 3 also works as a fully functional smartwatch. A dual-core S3 processor and Watch OS 5 allow for a smoother experience than the Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 1. It can also easily pair with your iPhone, allowing you to send and receive texts and calls, as well as adjust your music directly from your wrist. Be aware that you’ll need the cellular version if you want those capabilities without having to use a Bluetooth connection. The Apple Watch Series 3 also comes with up to 18 hours of battery life, so you really only need to charge it overnight to get a full day of use out of it.

Normally priced at $279, the Series 3 38mm is down to just $169 on Amazon right now. The latest discount for the Apple Watch Series 3 was $199. That deal has available off and on since early February, but with Prime Day here, the $169 price is likely the lowest we’re going to see on this Apple smartwatch in 2019. If you’re looking for other great Apple deals right now, we’ve found some big discounts on MacBooks, iPad deals, and iPhone price cuts to help you out.

More Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

There are more than a few great smartwatch deals on Prime Day 2019, but if you can’t wait until then. Whether you’re looking for a Fitbit, Garmin, or just a cheap smartwatch on sale, we’ve found some of the best Amazon discounts going on right now:

Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire — $191 off

— $191 off Samsung Gear Sport — $93 off

— $93 off Amazfit Bip — $35 off

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.