Trending:
Google I/O: Everything announced today
Google and Samsung team up on Wear OS
Android at Google I/O: Everything new
Apple iMac (24-inch) M1 review
Phone Reviews
Best Phones
The best phones for 2021
By
Andrew Martonik
The best cheap phones for 2021
By
Andy Boxall
,
Christian de Looper
The best Android phones for 2021
Mobile
The best smartphones under $100
Mobile
The best camera phones for 2021
Mobile
Latest Phone Reviews
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Review: The selfie master returns
Is the admittedly very cool motorized camera module enough to make the Zenfone 8 Flip a winner?
By
Andy Boxall
Asus Zenfone 8 review: Size isn’t everything, and this small phone proves it
Downsides, including poor battery life, make it a hard sell over rivals.
By
Andy Boxall
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review: Almost, but not quite Ultra enough
Can Xiaomi's top phone for 2021 take on the seriously capable competition?
By
Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review: Buy this phone
Want a great Samsung phone but not a $1,000-plus bill? This is it.
By
Andy Boxall
Nokia 5.4 review: Resist the temptingly low price
Tempted by the $249 Nokia 5.4? You should resist.
By
Andy Boxall
OnePlus 9 review: Ultimate performance with a middling camera
It's let down by a boring design and a camera that just cannot compete yet.
By
Christian de Looper
OnePlus 9 Pro review: The most dependable smartphone you can buy
Has OnePlus made the most of its longer than usual development period?
By
Andy Boxall
Vivo X60 Pro Plus hands-on review: Feature-packed camera phone
Vivo's X60 Pro Plus has a Zeiss-tuned camera and is set for a wide international launch.
By
Andy Boxall
Oppo Find X3 Pro Review: At last, a consistent camera experience
With a sleek unibody design and a 10-bit color screen, it meets expectations.
By
Andy Boxall
Asus ROG Phone 5 Review: Mighty specs make gaming truly exciting
With a gorgeous screen and big power, it's the ultimate gaming smartphone.
By
Andy Boxall
More Phone Reviews
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G review: Not as good as one, but better than the other
Xiaomi Mi 11 review: Specs to challenge the Galaxy S21, but not the battery
Motorola Moto G Play review: A whole lot of phone for under $200
Motorola One 5G Ace review: Good at most things, great at nothing
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G review: 2021’s true S Series phone, and the best yet
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G review: Right recipe, wrong ingredients
Moto G Power (2021) review: Excellent battery life for just $200, and little more
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Review: Big in size, specs, and camera, but not in appeal
Apple iPhone 12 Mini review: Tiny yet mighty
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review: The camera you want, in a size you can’t handle
Nokia 8 V 5G UW review: Just too expensive
Sony Xperia 5 II review: A true compact flagship, with classic Sony problems
OnePlus Nord N10 5G review: Bringing 5G to the masses
Apple iPhone 12 review: The best iPhone for most people
Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: A step above
Google Pixel 5 review: Google’s best tech, condensed for convenience
iPhone XR review
OnePlus 8T Review: One of the best phones you shouldn’t buy
LG Wing review: This novelty can’t quite get off the ground
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: The phone to beat for under $700
Oppo Find X2 Pro review: The sweet spot
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review: The conqueror
Nokia 8.3 review: A PureView camera phone in all but name
Motorola One 5G review: Best bought with a carrier discount
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Next