The best phones for 2021

By Andrew Martonik
The best cheap phones for 2021

By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
The best Android phones for 2021

The best smartphones under $100

The best camera phones for 2021

Latest Phone Reviews

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Review: The selfie master returns

Is the admittedly very cool motorized camera module enough to make the Zenfone 8 Flip a winner?
By Andy Boxall
Asus Zenfone 8 review: Size isn’t everything, and this small phone proves it

Downsides, including poor battery life, make it a hard sell over rivals.
By Andy Boxall
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review: Almost, but not quite Ultra enough

Can Xiaomi's top phone for 2021 take on the seriously capable competition?
By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review: Buy this phone

Want a great Samsung phone but not a $1,000-plus bill? This is it.
By Andy Boxall
Nokia 5.4 review: Resist the temptingly low price

Tempted by the $249 Nokia 5.4? You should resist.
By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 9 review: Ultimate performance with a middling camera

It's let down by a boring design and a camera that just cannot compete yet.
By Christian de Looper
OnePlus 9 Pro review: The most dependable smartphone you can buy

Has OnePlus made the most of its longer than usual development period?
By Andy Boxall
Vivo X60 Pro Plus hands-on review: Feature-packed camera phone

Vivo's X60 Pro Plus has a Zeiss-tuned camera and is set for a wide international launch.
By Andy Boxall
Oppo Find X3 Pro Review: At last, a consistent camera experience

With a sleek unibody design and a 10-bit color screen, it meets expectations.
By Andy Boxall
Asus ROG Phone 5 Review: Mighty specs make gaming truly exciting

With a gorgeous screen and big power, it's the ultimate gaming smartphone.
By Andy Boxall
More Phone Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G review: Not as good as one, but better than the other

Xiaomi Mi 11 review: Specs to challenge the Galaxy S21, but not the battery

Motorola Moto G Play review: A whole lot of phone for under $200

Motorola One 5G Ace review: Good at most things, great at nothing

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G review: 2021’s true S Series phone, and the best yet

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G review: Right recipe, wrong ingredients

Moto G Power (2021) review: Excellent battery life for just $200, and little more

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Review: Big in size, specs, and camera, but not in appeal

Apple iPhone 12 Mini review: Tiny yet mighty

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review: The camera you want, in a size you can’t handle

Nokia 8 V 5G UW review: Just too expensive

Sony Xperia 5 II review: A true compact flagship, with classic Sony problems

OnePlus Nord N10 5G review: Bringing 5G to the masses

Apple iPhone 12 review: The best iPhone for most people

Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: A step above

Google Pixel 5 review: Google’s best tech, condensed for convenience

iPhone XR review

OnePlus 8T Review: One of the best phones you shouldn’t buy

LG Wing review: This novelty can’t quite get off the ground

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: The phone to beat for under $700

Oppo Find X2 Pro review: The sweet spot

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review: The conqueror

Nokia 8.3 review: A PureView camera phone in all but name

Motorola One 5G review: Best bought with a carrier discount

