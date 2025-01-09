New pricing leak shows AMD may have been right to wait for Nvidia

AMD’s upcoming RX 9070 XT is still largely a mystery, but it won’t be long before it’s out there, competing against some of the best graphics cards. Many are wondering about how much it’ll cost, and a reliable leaker just shared the rumored pricing of the RX 9070 XT. Reportedly, it’s going to be cheaper than Nvidia’s RTX 5070.

The information comes from zhangzhonghao on the Chiphell forums. This leaker has previously shared claims that turned out to be true, but still, it’s important to take this with a healthy dose of skepticism, as it’s not being presented as a fact — and even if it was, it’s never certain until AMD itself speaks up.

Recommended Videos

With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s dig in. The Chiphell leaker shared that the Made By AMD (MBA) version of the RX 9070 XT might cost $479, with some partner cards priced at $549. That’s a pretty big gap, but hopefully, there’d be third-party models in that bracket that fall closer to $479.

This kind of pricing would put AMD in a rather competitive spot. Nvidia’s RTX 5070 starts at $550, and the RX 9070 XT is likely going to outperform the Nvidia equivalent.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

We’ve only seen the RX 9070 non-XT appear in one single benchmark so far. In that test, it performed at around the level of the RTX 4080 Super, but it could be a one-off. AMD itself estimates that the RX 9070 XT will rival the RTX 4070 Ti and the RX 7900 XT, but the benchmark suggests that even the RX 9070 may be able to pull that off in some games.

Nvidia does have another ace up its sleeve this generation, though. Much like DLSS 3 was a major selling point for the RTX 40-series, DLSS 4 could also be a factor in the sales of the RTX 50-series. AMD is also launching FSR 4, which will be an RX 9000 series exclusive, so it all comes down to how much the two upscaling and frame-generation techniques can improve the gaming experience.

9070XT Price rumor AMD Reference card: 479 dollar

AIB: ~549 dollarhttps://t.co/OrcKpU3NRc — HXL (@9550pro) January 9, 2025

It’s also about adoption — FSR 3 took a long time to hit the ground running due to limited support in games, so let’s hope that AMD doesn’t run into that snag again with FSR 4. For context, at launch, DLSS 4 will support around 75 games.

Assuming that the RX 9070 XT can outperform an RTX 5070 but will fall behind the RTX 5070 Ti, it’ll still be a good deal against the Nvidia equivalent (DLSS 4 aside). However, AMD is also competing against its own RDNA 3 range, and there are a lot of GPUs in that pricing bracket, including the RX 7800 XT. The RX 7900 XTX is pricier at around $900, but it’ll also remain more powerful than the new AMD flagship.

Preorders on the new AMD GPUs are said to be starting on January 23. AMD hasn’t shared much, but hopefully, it won’t be long until we know the official pricing.