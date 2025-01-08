 Skip to main content
Preorders for AMD’s RX 9000 series may open this month

Various AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.
AMD
Some much-needed good news just popped up in relation to AMD’s best graphics cards, the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. As spotted by momomo_us on X (formerly Twitter), the cards have been listed on the B&H website, and although you can’t buy them right now, there’s a preorder date for later this month. With the RTX 50-series set to launch on January 30, can AMD still beat Nvidia to the punch?

During AMD’s CES 2025 keynote, the RDNA 4 lineup was largely a no-show, with nothing but a promise that we’d find out more soon. We weren’t given the specs, much less a firm release date. While we still don’t know when the RX 9000 series will truly arrive, at least we now know when the preorders are likely to start.  Keep in mind that none of this is official information from AMD, so everything could still change.

B&H listed four Asus RX 9070 XT (and non-XT) cards. We’ve already seen these GPUs teased by Asus, as well as some Gigabyte models in the flesh at CES. The preorder date has been set to Thursday, January 23, starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Screenshot of the B&H website showing RX 9070 XT preorders.
B&H

Unfortunately, B&H didn’t reveal any of the key information we’re all still waiting for, such as the number of cores or the maximum clock speed. We’ve seen mentions of the RX 9070 XT possibly hitting up to 3.1GHz, which would be an impressive feat; the RX 9070 was also spotted running Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at an average of 99 frames per second (fps).

Specs aside, we’re all still left with even more pressing questions, such as how much these GPUs will cost. AMD admitted that it was waiting to hear what Nvidia was plotting before talking about RDNA 4, so this could mean that it plans to undercut the competition. We now know that the RTX 5070 will be priced at $550 and the RTX 5070 Ti at $750. If AMD can find some sort of a middle ground in that price range, the new GPUs could be a hit.

There’s also the question of how long it’ll take for the cards to become available. Even if these January 23 preorders are real (which we can’t be sure about right now), the release date could be some time away. Nvidia’s RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are set to arrive on January 30, with the other two GPUs to follow sometime in February, so AMD has a chance to release its cards right in the middle of those two product launches.

