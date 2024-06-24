 Skip to main content
This Dell G15 gaming laptop is normally $1,050 — today it’s $750

Dell G15 gaming laptop on a table.
It seems that more and more video games are getting PC releases these days, and we’re all about that! But when you’re buying a laptop with the intention of using it exclusively for MMORPGs and other graphically demanding genres, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting a machine that’s built to perform for at least the next several years. Fortunately, Dell laptop deals tend to be a great way to save some cash while investing in a powerful gaming setup.

Right now, you can purchase the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $750. That’s $300 off its normal price, and this is no lackluster laptop folks.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 laptop

Let’s get things started by talking about the under-the-hood peripherals. The G15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU (8 cores and up to 5.1GHz Max Boost Clock), along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with a 6GB GDDR6 interface. Equipped with 16GB of RAM, the G15 can handle up to 32GB, and includes 512GB of internal storage. From light laptop usage (web browsing, watching Netflix, word processing, etc.) to blistering-fast gameplay sessions with demanding titles like Helldivers 2 and Counter-Strike 2, the G15 will never leave you hanging. 

If you’ve looked at some of our monitor deals, you’ll know just how popular brands like Samsung and LG are in the PC realm. Still, the Dell G15 really holds its own when it comes to overall display specs. The 15.6-inch FHD screen delivers a 1920 x 1080 pixel spread, 3ms response times, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Fancy numbers, yes, but what does it all mean? Let’s just say that if you’re forced into consuming visuals on the G15, you’re in for a bright and colorful experience for all video games, movies, and TV shows.

There’s no lack of inputs on the G15 either. You’ll be able to choose from three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (with Display Port Alt Mod), and HDMI 2.1. For those unaware, HDMI 2.1 is the latest HDMI standard, and it’s the connection you want for things like low input lag and ultra-fast response time.

Gaming laptop deals are just about everywhere these days, but when you’re shopping for a gaming PC, this Dell deal is the kind of sale you want to keep your eyes peeled for. And while this promotion lasts, you’ll be able to take home the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for only $750!

