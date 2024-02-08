 Skip to main content
I write about laptop deals for a living — don’t miss these four today

There are all kinds of laptop deals out there, so if you need help in narrowing down your choices, you should check out our top picks for today’s bargains. We’ve got offers on laptops made by HP, Dell, and Apple, which are among the best laptop brands. This means you won’t have to worry over how dependable these laptops will be, but you’ll need to hurry with your decision on which one to purchase because we expect high demand for these devices.

HP Laptop 17t — $300, was $500

The HP 17t-cn300 17.3-inch laptop against a white background.
HP

Affordable laptops don’t have to be small and slow, as evidenced by the HP Laptop 17t. Its 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution is among the biggest screens that you can get on a laptop for any price, which is perfect for working on projects and watching streaming shows. The HP Laptop 17t is also capable of handling your daily activities with its Intel N200 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop — $350, was $500

The HP 15-dw4047nr 15.6-inch laptop against a white background.
HP

The HP 15.6-inch Laptop, as you can guess from its name, features a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen, which will make it more convenient to browse websites and to use certain apps. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode on its 256GB SSD, and it’s more than enough to deal with simple tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Digital Trends

There’s a new Dell XPS 13 on the way, so this is probably your last chance to get the current Dell XPS 13. Despite soon becoming a previous-generation model, this version of the laptop is still pretty reliable by today’s standards with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home. Its bright and high-quality 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen and compact design are just some of the factors why the Dell XPS 13 has remained in our list of the best laptops over the years.

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro — $1,799, was $1,999

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Pro with the M3 processor reigns over our roundup of the best MacBooks because of the powerful performance provided by Apple’s latest chipset. The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro is one of the variants of the premium laptop, featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, an 11-core CPU, a 14-core GPU, and 18GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, for enough storage space for all of your projects and documents.

