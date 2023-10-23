HP Reverb G2 VR headset is $130 off for a limited time

HP’s ongoing 72-hour flash sale isn’t all about desktop computer deals and laptop deals as you also have the chance to get the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset with a $130 discount. That brings the device’s price down to $469 from $599 originally, but with time running out on this opportunity to get it for cheaper than usual, there should be no hesitation. If you’re interested in this VR headset, you should add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset

The HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset, the product of a team-up between HP, Valve, and Microsoft, is in our roundup of the best VR headsets as our recommended choice for diving into Widows Mixed Reality, but it’s also compatible with virtual reality and Valve’s SteamVR. The device is equipped with four built-in cameras that track your movements without the need for external sensors, and with 2,160 x 2,160 resolution per eye for improved clarity and brightness while you explore virtual worlds. The VR headset also uses the Valve Index‘s speakers, which support spatial audio.

The HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset features flexible material, increased cushion size, and adjustable lenses for maximum comfort that will let you wear it for longer periods of time. It also comes with smaller controllers with a more ergonomic design compared to their predecessors for a natural fit in your hands. If you need to peek into the real world, you can flip the VR headset up like a visor.

The HP Reverb G2 is an excellent choice if you’re ready to make the jump into virtual reality, of if you want to upgrade from a basic headset. If you agree, then don’t miss HP’s $130 discount for the device, which brings its price down to $469 from its sticker price of $599. Since the deal is part of a 72-hour flash sale, you’re going to want to hurry in securing your purchase before time runs out, and you shouldn’t wait until the last minute because stocks may not last that long. If you want the savings, buy the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset right now.

