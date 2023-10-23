 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP Reverb G2 VR headset is $130 off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
Two men using the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset.
HP

HP’s ongoing 72-hour flash sale isn’t all about desktop computer deals and laptop deals as you also have the chance to get the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset with a $130 discount. That brings the device’s price down to $469 from $599 originally, but with time running out on this opportunity to get it for cheaper than usual, there should be no hesitation. If you’re interested in this VR headset, you should add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset

The HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset, the product of a team-up between HP, Valve, and Microsoft, is in our roundup of the best VR headsets as our recommended choice for diving into Widows Mixed Reality, but it’s also compatible with virtual reality and Valve’s SteamVR. The device is equipped with four built-in cameras that track your movements without the need for external sensors, and with 2,160 x 2,160 resolution per eye for improved clarity and brightness while you explore virtual worlds. The VR headset also uses the Valve Index‘s speakers, which support spatial audio.

The HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset features flexible material, increased cushion size, and adjustable lenses for maximum comfort that will let you wear it for longer periods of time. It also comes with smaller controllers with a more ergonomic design compared to their predecessors for a natural fit in your hands. If you need to peek into the real world, you can flip the VR headset up like a visor.

Related

The HP Reverb G2 is an excellent choice if you’re ready to make the jump into virtual reality, of if you want to upgrade from a basic headset. If you agree, then don’t miss HP’s $130 discount for the device, which brings its price down to $469 from its sticker price of $599. Since the deal is part of a 72-hour flash sale, you’re going to want to hurry in securing your purchase before time runs out, and you shouldn’t wait until the last minute because stocks may not last that long. If you want the savings, buy the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP Pavilion laptop dropped from $1,000 to $580 for a limited time
The HP Pavilion 15t-eg300 laptop against a white background.

The HP Pavilion 15t, a dependable device that's perfect for the demanding activities of work or school, is currently available from HP laptop deals with a $420 discount that pulls its price down to just $580 from $1,000 originally. This powerful machine won't stay this cheap for long though, so if you think this is what you need as your daily companion, there should be no hesitation on your purchase. If you delay the transaction to tomorrow, the laptop's price may already be back to normal.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15t laptop
The HP Pavilion 15t will be able to match the performance of some of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It's also powered by 16GB of RAM, which is recommended by our laptop buying guide if you're going to be running demanding apps or engaging in any kind of content creation. The device ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, for an operating system that's familiar to most people, and it comes with a 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your important files.

Read more
Best HP laptop deals: Get a 14-inch Windows laptop for $170
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the best laptop brands out there, and they're not afraid to slash their prices. Whether you're looking for cheap Chromebook deals or powerful gaming laptop deals, HP has something to offer. Below we've collected the best laptop deals on HP computers from around the internet. Models include the Pavilion, Victus, 17z and the mighty Omen.

HP 14-inch Laptop -- $170, was $200

Read more
A dozen HP 2-in-1 laptops just had their prices slashed
The display of the HP Spectre x360 13.5.

The versatility of 2-in-1 laptops is a blessing for both professionals and students, as it allows these devices to keep up with different situations. If you're planning to buy one, you're in luck because HP just slashed the prices of a dozen models of its 2-in-1 laptops, giving you the chance to enjoy significant discounts. You're going to have to choose quickly which one to purchase though, because these bargains may disappear at any moment. Once one of them catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase.

What to buy in HP's 2-in-1 laptops sale
The 2-in-1 laptops in HP's ongoing sale are convertible laptops, which our laptop buying guide describes as devices that can switch between laptop mode and tablet mode by flipping their screens all the way below their keyboard. The cheapest option is the

Read more