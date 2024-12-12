Quick! This RTX 4080-powered gaming laptop is under $2,000

For one of the best gaming laptop deals around — and one I’m personally tempted by — check out what Walmart has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i for just $2,000. It normally costs $2,650 thanks to its high-end hardware, but right now you can save $650 and score a gaming laptop that will last you a long time to come. One of the best laptop deals around, let’s take a look at why you’ll love it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Lenovo is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there and one that I have used extensively in the past. Its Legion range is the one to check out for gaming, and it’s always consistently great. With this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, so you’re in great hands for some high-end gaming.

Granted, we would have liked to have seen more RAM at this price, but other than that the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is pretty well specced. It’s sure to rival many of the best gaming laptops. That’s even more the case when you look at its screen. It has a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 240Hz refresh rate, so it looks fantastic. Its size means it’s not the most portable of gaming laptops, but it does mean it works well as a desktop replacement. If you’re a student or have a small apartment, this could be a great space saving option.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i also has all the other essentials like a great looking backlit keyboard with a subtle gamer aesthetic, along with a webcam for any time you need to take video calls on the move. Ultimately though, the big highlight is its RTX 4080 GPU.

Usually $2,650, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is down to $2,000 right now at Walmart. That $650 discount won’t be there forever, so if you’re keen to snag a 4080 GPU for less and don’t mind the average amount of RAM, grab it now before you miss out.