 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse is 50% off for a limited time

Jennifer Allen
By

It’s particularly important for gamers to embrace the best wireless mouse deals and wired mouse deals around. A good gaming mouse makes all the difference when aiming for the best leaderboard positions or simply completing a game well. Right now, Razer has a great deal on the Razer Mamba Elite wired mouse. Normally priced at $90, it’s down to $45 when you buy direct from the company. You’ll need to add on $10 for delivery which is annoying but it still saves you a hefty $35 off the regular price. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Razer Mamba Elite

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice around so you’re in good hands here. You get a 16,000 DPI optical sensor so that the mouse can be exactly as sensitive as you need it to be. There are on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments through the mouse’s dedicated DPI buttons so for those key times when you’re sniping at an enemy, you can adjust things that moment before switching over to your regular settings. The Razer Mamba Elite has nine programmable buttons in all so you can easily set up things just how you like them. Via the Razer Synapse software, you can even assign complex macro functions to perform a series of actions as needed.

At all times, the Razer Mamba Elite feels great in your hand too. It has an improved, ergonomic design over other Razer models with rubberized side grips that help reduce fatigue over long sessions. There’s also a ridged and rubberized scroll wheel to improve accuracy. It has small, tactile bumps that increase the grip and help you perform more controlled scrolling as you play. Less vital but looking cool, the Razer Mamba Elite also has customizable Chroma RGB color profiles with 16.8 million color combinations and preset profiles so you get the aesthetic you love most.

Related

While a wired mouse may not seem as cool as a wireless model, many of the best gaming mice for esports are wired because then there are no issues with input lag. The Razer Mamba Elite offers durable mechanical switches with support for up to 50 million clicks so it’s really designed to last in every way.

Usually priced at $90, the lightweight and stylish Razer Mamba Elite is down to $45 when you buy direct from Razer. You’ll need to factor in an extra $10 for shipping but it’s worth every cent. Buy it now and enjoy a superior gaming experience than before.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $450 off right now
dell g15 gaming laptop deal april 2023 render

Predictably, Dell has one of the more appealing gaming laptop deals at the moment with a huge $450 off the regular price of the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Ideally suited for anyone who wants to be able to game on the move or has limited space at home for a full gaming setup, it's sure to be a hit with many. Let's take a look at what makes it so attractive.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
As one of the best laptop brands, Dell also knows how to produce great gaming laptops. With the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see in a gaming rig as more and more games take up a lot of hard drive space. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It's a reliable GPU in this price range so you'll easily be able to play all your favorites. There's also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won't have any issues with motion blur. There are also anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and narrow borders so it looks good.

Read more
LG’s stunning 45-inch curved OLED WQHD gaming monitor is $200 off
lg 45 inch ultragear oled curved gaming monitor deal best buy april 2023

Gamers will particularly appreciate the pick of the monitor deals at the moment with $200 off the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor at Best Buy. It's normally priced at $1,700 but for a limited time only, it's down to $1,500. While that's still not exactly impulse buy territory, it's still sure to be popular with anyone who's been waiting to buy a high-end gaming monitor and loves to save money. Likely to be popular, here's a quick look at why it's worth your cash.

Why you should buy the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
The LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a sight to behold. It offers 45 inches of gorgeous OLED picture quality with a 800R curve to help you be even more immersed in your games. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you plenty of room to take everything in with an exceptional 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. For colors, you can benefit from HDR10 support along with DCI-P3 98.5% color spectrum so whatever you play will look delightful.

Read more
Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $600 off
Razer Blade 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gamers who are on the hunt for a new gaming laptop should heavily consider the Razer Blade 14, especially since it's on sale from Razer with a 23% discount that pulls the device's price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,600. It's still not cheap, but it's definitely a worthwhile investment, and you'll be able to spend the $600 in savings on more video games and accessories. You need to make the purchase today though, because gaming laptop deals like this one usually don't last long.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade 14 holds the top spot in our list of the best gaming laptops because it offers excellent performance within a small and light package, which goes against the usual designs that are thick and heavy. It's only 0.66 of an inch thick and weighs 3.9 pounds, but it's capable of running the best PC games at their highest graphics settings with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, and the Razer Blade 14 most definitely fits the bill.

Read more