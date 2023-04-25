Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse is 50% off for a limited time

It’s particularly important for gamers to embrace the best wireless mouse deals and wired mouse deals around. A good gaming mouse makes all the difference when aiming for the best leaderboard positions or simply completing a game well. Right now, Razer has a great deal on the Razer Mamba Elite wired mouse. Normally priced at $90, it’s down to $45 when you buy direct from the company. You’ll need to add on $10 for delivery which is annoying but it still saves you a hefty $35 off the regular price. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Razer Mamba Elite

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice around so you’re in good hands here. You get a 16,000 DPI optical sensor so that the mouse can be exactly as sensitive as you need it to be. There are on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments through the mouse’s dedicated DPI buttons so for those key times when you’re sniping at an enemy, you can adjust things that moment before switching over to your regular settings. The Razer Mamba Elite has nine programmable buttons in all so you can easily set up things just how you like them. Via the Razer Synapse software, you can even assign complex macro functions to perform a series of actions as needed.

At all times, the Razer Mamba Elite feels great in your hand too. It has an improved, ergonomic design over other Razer models with rubberized side grips that help reduce fatigue over long sessions. There’s also a ridged and rubberized scroll wheel to improve accuracy. It has small, tactile bumps that increase the grip and help you perform more controlled scrolling as you play. Less vital but looking cool, the Razer Mamba Elite also has customizable Chroma RGB color profiles with 16.8 million color combinations and preset profiles so you get the aesthetic you love most.

While a wired mouse may not seem as cool as a wireless model, many of the best gaming mice for esports are wired because then there are no issues with input lag. The Razer Mamba Elite offers durable mechanical switches with support for up to 50 million clicks so it’s really designed to last in every way.

Usually priced at $90, the lightweight and stylish Razer Mamba Elite is down to $45 when you buy direct from Razer. You’ll need to factor in an extra $10 for shipping but it’s worth every cent. Buy it now and enjoy a superior gaming experience than before.

