Why you need a VPN — and which one to get

A virtual private network, or VPN, is a necessity these days to protect your online privacy. A VPN lets you take advantage of high-performance servers that are set up around the world that serve as middlemen while you browse the internet. Whenever you access a website, the data that you send will not have your own address but rather that of the VPN’s, making your location difficult to track, shielding you from surveillance and preventing hackers from intercepting your information.

When logging on to a VPN, you choose one of the servers that the service provides. If you choose a server that’s located in another country, your computer or mobile device will appear like it’s located in that place. This brings up another benefit of VPNs: the ability to get around geoblocking. This will allow people to access certain websites that are banned by their government, but it also has simpler uses such as accessing streaming content that’s not available in your region.

Using a VPN is easy — just sign up for the service and log on using your computer or mobile device. There are free VPNs available, but these usually come with limited features and only basic protection. You’re going to want to subscribe to a paid VPN service if you want to enjoy all of the advantages of the technology.

Not all VPN deals are built the same though, as some services provide better protection with more seamless features and wider compatibility. We highly recommend signing up for Surfshark, which we’ve tagged in our list of the best VPNs as the top choice for unlimited devices.

Why you should sign up for Surfshark

With Surfshark as your VPN, you’ll get an easy-to-navigate interface and an intuitive setup process, alongside access to multiple encryption protocols and the option of a double VPN hop that routes your connection through two remote servers instead of just one for additional protection. Surfshark supports most platforms, including Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android, and you can have any number of your devices logged in to the VPN at all times.

The Surfshark Starter plan, which gets you access to the VPN and an alternative ID, is just $2.19 per month for 24 months for an 86% discount, while the Surfshark One plan, which adds antivirus, leak alerts, and ad-free search results, is only $2.69 per month for 24 months for an 85% discount. The Surfshark One+ plan, meanwhile, will also help you remove your personal information from data brokers through the Incogni service for $4.29 per month for 24 months for a 79% discount.