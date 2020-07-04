Hurry! Apple iPad 10.2 down to $279 at Amazon for 4th of July

As we celebrate Independence Day in the U.S., some of the best brands in tech are getting in on the action with fabulous 4th of July sales. Not to be outdone, Amazon is offering $50 off the 32GB variant of the iPad 10.2, which sees it on sale for only $279 — down from $329. When it comes to tablets, Apple really is the master of the game, so if you’ve been thinking about investing in one for work or play, now would be a great time to take advantage of such an amazing discount (it’s rare — very rare — that we see tablets, let alone iPads, descend below $300).

Available in Space Gray, this is Apple’s latest version of the iPad. Compared to the previous version, the 10.2-inch screen is a nice jump, in terms of what we can see. It features an LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS technology lighting up the 2160-by-1620-pixel resolution (at 264 pixels per inch). This is a big, gorgeously clear screen that will not only allow the best viewing of your work or favorite content, but is augmented support for the Apple Pencil, which opens up an entire creative world of drawing, precision, note-taking or just drawing. It also supports the Smart Connector, so you can use it with Apple’s Smart Keyboard (sold separately), which is a lifesaver on work projects.

Underneath the hood (or in this case the recycled aluminum enclosure), there’s an A10 Fusion chip with 64‑bit architecture and embedded M10 coprocessor, which is plenty fast; working with multiple apps open will present no challenge at all. There’s a lightning connector for charging and accessories, and battery life up to 10 hours, which is impressive for any tablet. Because we’re spending more and more time on Zoom, you’ll be glad to know there’s an 8-megapixel camera with a five-element lens, HDR for photos, and body and face detection. This is backed up by 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps and time‑lapse video with stabilization with 3x video zoom for the clearest videos of all time.

To put it frankly, Apple is the king of tablets, and we rarely see iPads this cheap. If you’re in the market for a tablet, or know someone who is, jump on this deal to get one of the very best for $50 off at Amazon.

