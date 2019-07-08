Digital Trends
The Arlo Pro 2 security camera system gets a showstopping 58% price cut

Jacob Kienlen
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day arlo pro 2 camera kit 4

Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away, and some of the best deals we’ve seen so far have been on home security systems. Ring Security products have been the star of the show for Amazon so far, but with this recent price drop on the Arlo Pro 2 security system, that may be about to change. We actually wrote about a sale on Arlo security systems last week, highlighting this same 2-camera system for $100 more than it is right now. So if you’re looking to pick up some discounted wireless security camera before Prime Day 2019 arrives, we highly suggest you at least take a look at this one. With a massive $280 price drop, you can pick it up for just under $200 right now.

The smart home battle between Amazon and Google has resulted in continuous discounts, with Walmart dropping the most recent price cuts on Google Nest products earlier today. Arlo falls somewhere in between the two, however. And despite the overwhelming buying power of the retail giants, the Arlo Pro 2 has remained our favorite wireless security camera on the market. We even liked it enough to give it a near-perfect 9 out of 10 in our hands-on review.

There are multiple bundles available for this product, but the most economical version is the 2-camera system we are highlighting now. The Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System includes an Arlo base station and two Pro 2 weather-resistant 1080p full HD video cameras. The cameras will run for up to six months with included rechargeable batteries and can be hooked up to an optional solar charger in case you don’t want to worry about it. If you use the cameras inside, you can plug them into a standard power outlet with ease. The Arlo 2 camera has infrared sensors for night vision to help identify anything that goes bump in the night.

With the Arlo Pro 2’s two-way audio, you can use your smartphone or smart home voice assistant to talk to visitors via the camera’s integrated speaker and microphone. The Arlo Pro 2 system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT. Other features include customized activity zones for the camera’s motion detection sensors, 3-second video lookback so you can see what triggered an alert, and a 100-decibel siren in the base station.

Normally priced $480, the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security System is down to just $200 before Prime Day 2019. If you want an easy-to-install wireless security camera set up to monitor two areas, indoors or out, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this the lowest price we’ve seen on this kit.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

