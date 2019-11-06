Working out at home? Here are the best fitness deals for November 2019

Deals

Everyone knows that the holidays bring about food — holiday parties and gatherings mean big meals and sweet treats. All of the festivities can lead to packing on a few extra pounds. If you are looking to stay ahead of the game when it comes to holiday weight gain and is in the market for some new fitness equipment, we have you covered. We did the research for you and found the best deals on fitness equipment and compiled them right here.

There are so many different fitness items out there, it can be tough to figure out what ones are right for you. Fitness trackers are a great way to start any journey into getting into shape. Fitness trackers often sync with your smartphone with a health app so you can track your steps, your mileage activities such as running, cycling, swimming, your calories burnt, and more. They are typically waterproof, dustproof, and generally durable so you can wear them no matter where you are and what you are doing.

Resistance bands are also great tools for getting into shape, no matter where you are. They are lightweight and usually come with a carrying bag for easy transport. On the other hand, there are total home gyms that bring all of your favorite machines to the comfort of your home. Total home gyms can be on the pricey side, but they are convenient and ultimately save you money in the long run when compared to the fees of joining a gym.

If you don’t want to buy too much equipment, yoga is a great way to get into shape and get in touch with your spiritual side. It’s also a method of exercise that requires very little supplies since all you really need is a yoga mat. We’ve included a great deal on a yoga mat here, but there are hundreds to choose from out there in all different colors and sizes.

If you want to take a more old-school route, dumbbells are one of the most classic pieces of fitness equipment. Purchasing all of the different sizes and weights of dumbbells that you need can be expensive and take up a lot of space in your home gym. Fortunately, there are adjustable dumbbell sets on the market that eliminate this issue. These sets of dumbbells feature bars that weight can be added to and collars to hold the weighted plates on. You can easily add and remove weight plates for each muscle group you are working on.

Best fitness deals going on right now

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the horizon, there will definitely be great fitness deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more. Be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this regularly with all the latest deals to get you ready for 2020.

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells

$98 $150
Expires soon
Set of two adjustable dumbbells with 105 pounds total (52.5 lbs each). Two handles, 16 five pound plates, four 2.5 pound plates, four 1.25 pound plates, and four collars included.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fēnix 5, Premium and Rugged Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray

$450 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Fenix 5 is a top-of-the-line model that comes with built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch Fitness Band (Small), Diamond Red

$154 $200
Expires soon
If you don’t need a full-on smartwatch, but would like to enjoy the Samsung Gear Sport’s fitness-focused features, the Gear Fit2 Pro might just be what you’re looking for.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

$230
Expires soon
The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch can text, call, and get notifications directly from your smartphone to your wrist. It also comes with built-in GPS for improved fitness tracking and location sharing.
Buy at Amazon

Marcy Smith Cage Workout Machine

$1,000 $1,500
Expires soon
This body training home gym is made of durable steel and utilizes sturdy aircraft cable. Featuring a multi-function weight bench, leg developer, bicep preacher curl, pectoral fly station, and more.
Buy at Amazon

5 Set Loop Resistance Exercise Bands

$9 $16
Expires soon
Set of six 100% premium natural latex workout bands for resistance training with carrying bag. Use for general exercise, stretching, strength training, power weight programs, and more.
Buy at Walmart

Wakeman Fitness Extra-Thick Yoga Exercise Mat

$15 $32
Expires soon
The Wakeman Fitness Extra Thick Yoga Mat is slip-resistant and impact resistant. It is 71" long and 24" wide and features a convenient carry strap.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$125 $170
Expires soon
Easy-to-use GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple

$85 $180
Expires soon
If you want a fitness tracker that's rich in fitness functionalities but also friendly on the pocket, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ might just be what you’re looking for.
Buy at Amazon

Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 True Wireless Earbuds, Sweatproof and Waterproof

$110 $150
Expires soon
Need AirPods alternatives? Check out the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 true wireless earbuds. This pair is sweatproof, waterproof, and great for workouts.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker Regular Fit - Midnight Blue

$95 $150
Expires soon
Looking for a lightweight yet feature-rich tracker to accompany you in your workouts and outdoor activities Garmin Visosmart HR is one of the best multisport smartwatches in the market.
Buy at Amazon

