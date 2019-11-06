Working out at home? Here are the best fitness deals for November 2019

Everyone knows that the holidays bring about food — holiday parties and gatherings mean big meals and sweet treats. All of the festivities can lead to packing on a few extra pounds. If you are looking to stay ahead of the game when it comes to holiday weight gain and is in the market for some new fitness equipment, we have you covered. We did the research for you and found the best deals on fitness equipment and compiled them right here.

There are so many different fitness items out there, it can be tough to figure out what ones are right for you. Fitness trackers are a great way to start any journey into getting into shape. Fitness trackers often sync with your smartphone with a health app so you can track your steps, your mileage activities such as running, cycling, swimming, your calories burnt, and more. They are typically waterproof, dustproof, and generally durable so you can wear them no matter where you are and what you are doing.

Resistance bands are also great tools for getting into shape, no matter where you are. They are lightweight and usually come with a carrying bag for easy transport. On the other hand, there are total home gyms that bring all of your favorite machines to the comfort of your home. Total home gyms can be on the pricey side, but they are convenient and ultimately save you money in the long run when compared to the fees of joining a gym.

If you don’t want to buy too much equipment, yoga is a great way to get into shape and get in touch with your spiritual side. It’s also a method of exercise that requires very little supplies since all you really need is a yoga mat. We’ve included a great deal on a yoga mat here, but there are hundreds to choose from out there in all different colors and sizes.

If you want to take a more old-school route, dumbbells are one of the most classic pieces of fitness equipment. Purchasing all of the different sizes and weights of dumbbells that you need can be expensive and take up a lot of space in your home gym. Fortunately, there are adjustable dumbbell sets on the market that eliminate this issue. These sets of dumbbells feature bars that weight can be added to and collars to hold the weighted plates on. You can easily add and remove weight plates for each muscle group you are working on.

Best fitness deals going on right now

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the horizon, there will definitely be great fitness deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more. Be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this regularly with all the latest deals to get you ready for 2020.

