All the latest Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals and sales

Prime Day is here and that means it’s time for Prime Day Apple Watch deals. If you’re looking new Apple Watch today could very well be the day. Whether you’re an Apple Watch pro or new to the iOS wearable, shopping for a new one can be tricky — especially if you’re looking for deals. It’s not every day that Apple products are on sale, but Prime Day is usually an exception. And since we’ve already seen some fantastic Prime Day deals, the Prime Day Apple Watch sales could be the best we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch tops most lists when it comes to wearables unless you’re looking for an inexpensive smartwatch. While there are plenty of other high-quality Prime Day smartwatch deals out there, including Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, if you have other Apple products, odds are you want a digital timepiece of the same make. Since there are several generations available at this point, you have some good options in different price ranges. Check back here often throughout the day for the latest Prime Day Apple Watch sales and keep reading if you need to do a little research before you buy (which is highly recommended).

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Should you buy a new Apple Watch on Prime Day?

The biggest names tend to form part of Prime Day and that is still the case with Prime Day Apple Watch sales. It’s no surprise that the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are discounted today, and we are also seeing the older Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 heavily discounted too. Technology is always one of the strongest sellers during Prime Day sales. This all means it’s a good time to snap up a new smartwatch.

As we mentioned this means that there is an Apple Watch for every budget with those able to afford more going for the Apple Watch Series 6 and those on a tight budget aiming for the Apple Watch Series 3 or 4. The ideal middle ground is the Apple Watch SE thanks to it offering many of the core features of the Series 6 at a more affordable price point. However, today you may be able to get your hands on a slightly better version than you would normally be able to swing.

How to choose an Apple Watch on Prime Day

Today we’ve seen modest but important discounts for the Apple Watch Series 6 as well as the lower-priced Apple Watch SE. For those on a tight budget, there are bigger discounts for the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 too. It means plenty of choices for anyone looking to upgrade their smartwatch for less. But too many choices can be overwhelming, so we’re here to help you figure out what you need.

It’s a good idea to know what to look for before making a purchase so check out our Apple Watch SE review and our Apple Watch Series 6 review. If you can’t decide, our Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Apple Watch SE comparison will help you out even further. As with all major shopping events, it’s a good idea to set a budget beforehand and stick to it. It can be tempting to overbuy or impulse buy on days like Prime Day, but having a plan can help. Don’t worry if you do happen to impulse buy — most items are returnable, just be sure to check the fine print. Also, if you see a great deal, don’t be afraid to snatch it up in fear that it will drop in price later. You wouldn’t want it the item to sell out and you can always return one if you end up finding it cheaper elsewhere.

Whatever your motivation for researching Prime Day Apple Watch deals, we’ve got you covered. If you’re new to the smartwatch game, welcome — we hope you’ve found some useful information here. To the Apple Watch vets, we hope we’ve inspired you to get that newer series, on sale of course.

