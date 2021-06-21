  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals and sales

By

Prime Day is here and that means it’s time for Prime Day Apple Watch deals. If you’re looking new Apple Watch today could very well be the day. Whether you’re an Apple Watch pro or new to the iOS wearable, shopping for a new one can be tricky — especially if you’re looking for deals. It’s not every day that Apple products are on sale, but Prime Day is usually an exception. And since we’ve already seen some fantastic Prime Day deals, the Prime Day Apple Watch sales could be the best we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch tops most lists when it comes to wearables unless you’re looking for an inexpensive smartwatch. While there are plenty of other high-quality Prime Day smartwatch deals out there, including Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals,  if you have other Apple products, odds are you want a digital timepiece of the same make. Since there are several generations available at this point, you have some good options in different price ranges. Check back here often throughout the day for the latest Prime Day Apple Watch sales and keep reading if you need to do a little research before you buy (which is highly recommended).

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 

REFURBISHED

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm), Renewed

$199 $229
With its silver aluminum case and white sport band, this watch tracks your heart rate, has GPS for your runs, features cellular connectivity, and looks great, so you can leave your phone at home.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

$350 $429
For the professional athlete who wouldn't be caught dead without a state-of-the-art smartwatch to keep track of stats and timestamps, the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 is the ultimate workout companion.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

$329 $359
Offering the functionalities of a standard Apple Watch at a more affordable price, this Apple Watch SE with a built-in GPS is a great buy for anyone who wants it at a commercially accessible price.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

$337 $359
Despite its size (and incredible price), the Apple Watch SE is an excellent, well-rounded tool that provides both casual and power users alike a means to gain full control over their lifestyles.
Buy at ABT

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$429 $499
The Apple Watch Series 6 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches Apple has come up with to date, so if you want to upgrade your lifestyle the best way possible, this watch can do it all and more.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm)

$299 $309
Save on this less costly version of Apple's latest smartwatch. Track your daily activity and monitor your heart rate.
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) with Milanese Loop

$798 $849
This Apple Watch has all the functionalities of a standard Series 4 smartwatch but with the added benefit of stylish pizzazz thanks to its Milanese loop.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

$459 $529
If you want the biggest and baddest that Apple Watches have to offer, this Series 6 is exactly what you're looking for, capable of making life an absolute breeze thanks to its convenient features.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

$329 $399
Experience the world on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 6, with GPS for on- and off-road excursions. Boasting incredible health monitoring features, this is a must-have.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 42mm

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) with Milanese Loop

$539 $649
Add a sophisticated flair to any outfit with this Apple Watch Series 5, designed with a stylish stainless steel Milanese loop for that luxurious look that screams fashion.
Buy at Apple
Refurbished

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) (Refurbished)

$309 $349
With GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, you can go anywhere and stay connected. Plus, this watch is lightweight and water-resistant.
Buy at Apple

Should you buy a new Apple Watch on Prime Day?

The biggest names tend to form part of Prime Day and that is still the case with Prime Day Apple Watch sales. It’s no surprise that the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are discounted today, and we are also seeing the older Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 heavily discounted too. Technology is always one of the strongest sellers during Prime Day sales. This all means it’s a good time to snap up a new smartwatch.

As we mentioned this means that there is an Apple Watch for every budget with those able to afford more going for the Apple Watch Series 6 and those on a tight budget aiming for the Apple Watch Series 3 or 4. The ideal middle ground is the Apple Watch SE thanks to it offering many of the core features of the Series 6 at a more affordable price point. However, today you may be able to get your hands on a slightly better version than you would normally be able to swing.

How to choose an Apple Watch on Prime Day 

Today we’ve seen modest but important discounts for the Apple Watch Series 6 as well as the lower-priced Apple Watch SE. For those on a tight budget, there are bigger discounts for the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 too. It means plenty of choices for anyone looking to upgrade their smartwatch for less. But too many choices can be overwhelming, so we’re here to help you figure out what you need.

It’s a good idea to know what to look for before making a purchase so check out our Apple Watch SE review and our Apple Watch Series 6 review. If you can’t decide, our Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Apple Watch SE comparison will help you out even further. As with all major shopping events, it’s a good idea to set a budget beforehand and stick to it. It can be tempting to overbuy or impulse buy on days like Prime Day, but having a plan can help. Don’t worry if you do happen to impulse buy — most items are returnable, just be sure to check the fine print. Also, if you see a great deal, don’t be afraid to snatch it up in fear that it will drop in price later. You wouldn’t want it the item to sell out and you can always return one if you end up finding it cheaper elsewhere.

Whatever your motivation for researching Prime Day Apple Watch deals, we’ve got you covered. If you’re new to the smartwatch game, welcome — we hope you’ve found some useful information here. To the Apple Watch vets, we hope we’ve inspired you to get that newer series, on sale of course.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Keurig deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day Roomba deals for 2021

iRobot Roomba E5

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available xps 13 laptop resized

Best Prime Day smart home deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day iPhone deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 iPhone Deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals for 2021

v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

Best Prime Day printer deals for 2021

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals for 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals for 2021

Fitbit Versa

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

surface pro 7 vs microsoftsurfacepro7 2 768x768

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 3