Best Prime Day Kindle deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals and sales

It’s one of the biggest sale days of the year, as Prime Day has arrived, and with it come a whole raft of Prime Day deals on gadgets, electronics, home goods, and more. Amazon goes all out for its big sale day, and you’ll find that prices have been slashed across practically every department, with additional flash sales going on throughout the event as well. If you’ve been hoping to score a bargain, or if there’s a particular piece of tech you’ve had your eye on but you’ve been waiting to purchase until you can save a bit on its price, then today is your day as Prime Day sales feature some of the lowest prices to be found all year long.

Some of the best discounts to be found on Prime Day are on Amazon’s own products, which includes their line of Kindle e-readers. For those who love to read but don’t want to cart big heavy books around with them, a Kindle is a wonderful way to ensure there’s always reading material on hand when it’s needed. Kindles are popular with commuters, holiday makers, and general book enthusiasts as as way to keep a large library in a tiny, compact format. And now, with Kindle devices on sale for Prime Day, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day Kindle deals for your perusal. Take a look at our list of the best Kindle deals below, pick yourself up an e-reader on discount, and save yourself some cash.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite 32GB (Wi-Fi, Ad-Supported)

$200 $220
The waterproof 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite has 32GB of storage for all your favorite books, a 300ppi glare-free screen. and an adjustable front light that's great for reading in bed.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Leather Cover (8GB)

$170 $190
This bundle has everything you need to get started reading, including a Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, a leather cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Bundle (8GB)

$160 $180
This 8GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with an Amazon-exclusive black-and-gold Hunger Games cover designed by Suzanne Collins, a magnetic closure to keep your Kindle safe, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (8GB)

$160 $180
The perfect present for bookworms, this bundle includes a glare-free, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage for all their favorite books, a fabric cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Printed Cover (8GB)

$120 $135
This bargainous bundle includes the latest-edition Kindle with 8GB of storage and an adjustable front light, a printed cover in your choice of three designs, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (32GB)

$190 $210
Treat yourself to this Kindle bundle, which includes a 32GB Paperwhite, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter, with plenty of storage space for all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (8GB)

$125 $140
Pick up a bargain with this bundle, which contains a Kindle, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter. With 8GB of storage, you'll be able to store all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Prequel Bundle (32GB)

$190 $210
Hunger Games fans rejoice! This Kindle Paperwhite 32GB comes with a green-and-gold prequel cover designed by author Suzanne Collins and a power adapter to keep your Kindle juiced up.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Leather Cover (8GB)

$290 $320
The all-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle includes everything you need: A Kindle with 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and adjustable warm light, plus a leather cover and power adapter.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle

$280 $310
Goodbye, real world! The Kindle Oasis and its fabric cover are waterproof, so you can continue to immerse yourself in the book's world from your bathtub or at the pool.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Essentials Bundle

$120 $135
Forget about the world and dive into a book with Amazon's gigantic library. No mask required.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition

$65 $110
Need a Kindle for a child? The Kindle Kids edition comes with everything a child of any age could possibly need, and at this price, it's a big discount too.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Leather Cover (32GB)

$200 $220
For the ultimate Kindle Paperwhite experience, this 32GB Paperwhite comes bundled with a leather cover and its own power adapter so you can store all your favorite books in your own private library.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Leather Cover (32GB)

$335 $365
Become a bookworm with this bundle, which includes a waterproof 32GB Kindle Oasis with an adjustable warm light plus a premium leather cover and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis (32GB, no ads)

$230 $299
The Kindle Oasis is the premium e-reader from Amazon. It's waterproof, has an ergonomic design, and an adjustable warm light for reading at night. It's expensive, but this deal helps a lot.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (32GB)

$310 $340
There's plenty of storage for all your books with this bundle, which includes a 32GB Kindle Oasis with Wi-Fi and adjustable warm light, a power adapter, and a fabric cover in your choice of color.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, 10.1-inch (32GB)

$120 $200
Kids want a fully featured tablet that won't let them down? The Kindle Fire HD 10 is that tablet. Comes with a protective case to guard against clumsiness, and has access to games, books, and videos.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle e-reader (8GB, ad-supported)

$55 $90
The Kindle is one of the cheapest, but most reliable ways to buy and read e-books. 8GB gives you room for thousands of titles, and it's a bargain, even if this model is ad-supported.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch (64GB)

$60 $105
The Kindle Fire 8 is a small, snug tablet for anyone who needs a small tablet thta won't break the bank. This right here is one of the best prices we've ever seen, so grab it now.
Buy at Amazon
CAN'T MISS

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

FREE!
Amazon Kindle Unlimited is like Netflix, but for books and magazines. Sign up before November 30 and you'll score a two-month subscription for the low, low cost of absolutely nothing.
Start Membership

Amazon Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle (32GB, ads)

$280 $350
Love reading and want everything in one fell swoop? This bundle nets you the incredible Kindle Oasis, a leather cover, and a power adaptor, giving you a big discount when you buy them together.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

$80 $129
The waterproof 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB of storage, a 300ppi glare-free screen. and an adjustable front light. A single charge lasts for weeks, and it comes with Audible.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (Wif-Fi & Cellular, 32GB, no ads)

$195 $250
It's waterproof for reading by the pool, has 32GB of storage, and a celluar connection for downloading new books on the go -- the Kindle Paperwhite is expensive, but it's a bargain at this price.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch (32GB)

$45 $90
The Fire HD 8 is a compact tablet with a lot to offer, and while this 32GB model isn't going to set the world on fire, it won't burn your wallet either.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (8GB)

$280 $310
Cozy up with a good book with the all-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle, which includes a Kindle Oasis with 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi, and adjustable warm light plus a fabric cover and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, no ads)

$100 $149
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best ways to read e-books, and it's even harder to ignore with this hefty discount. This model has 8GB of storage (enough for 1000s of books) and no ads.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet, 7-inch

$60 $100
Need a tablet that'll resist the rigors of a kid's life? Look no further than the Fire 7 Kids Pro. It comes with everything kids need at a price that won't break your budget.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1-inch (64GB)

$120 $190
What's the point of a tablet without a big screen? The Kindle Fire HD 10 is one of the biggest and best tablets you can get on a budget, and now it's even cheaper than usual.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a Kindle on Prime Day?

If you’re looking for the best e-readers, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Kindle. There’s a reason why they’re so popular, with the whole range, including the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis, offering extensive features that are so much more useful than reading a regular book.

Amazon often discounts the Kindle range throughout the year, but the deepest discounts usually come during the Prime Day Kindle sales and Black Friday. It’s highly likely that Prime Day is the best time to snag a new Kindle. Sure, you could wait for Black Friday, but we can’t see the price cut being any better. And if you buy now, you can enjoy your new Kindle all summer long.

Consider snapping up any bundle deals going on, but only do so if you actually need the additional accessories included. Sometimes, it might be a false economy, and you may be better off going for more conventional Prime Day Kindle deals. Think about whether you’ll need accessories like chargers, cases, and screen covers. These can be handy for traveling, but they aren’t always necessary, so don’t shell out for extras that you don’t need.

Whatever type of Kindle you are looking for, there are good Prime Day Kindle deals going on, so you are sure of a great price.

How to choose a Kindle on Prime Day

If you know you want a Kindle on Prime Day, but you haven’t looked into e-readers in a while, you might be surprised by how many different options are available. You’ll find three models in the current generation, which is the 10th generation overall: There’s the Kindle Paperwhite, which is on its fourth generation, the basic Kindle, which is on its 10th generation, and the Kindle Oasis, which is on its third generation.

They might all have similar names and all be similarly good for reading e-books, but these three devices have quite different capabilities, so it’s worth doing some research and planning before you make a purchase on Prime Day. After all, you don’t want to unwrap your shiny new device only to find that it’s missing a key function you were looking forward to using.

The basic Kindle is the workhorse e-reader that has made a name for itself as a solid piece of tech. It has a battery that lasts forever and is comfortable to read, even over long sessions with the most absorbing book. The E Ink display looks remarkably similar to a printed book, and most people find they can read on it just as happily without experiencing the eye strain that can come from reading on an illuminated screen like your phone or computer. It does have a light built in so you can keep your page illuminated if you want to read the dark, making it perfect for getting into bed with a good book without disturbing other people in your bedroom. It’s an affordable option, coming in at under $100, and you might be able to find it even cheaper on Prime Day if you get lucky.

The Kindle Paperwhite is similar to the basic Kindle but with some key upgrades. You’ll find it has five LEDs compared to the four LEDs on the basic model, so the illumination is a little brighter. And in a feature that is sure to be beloved by every traveler who wants to spend their vacation reading by the pool, the Paperwhite is waterproof. It is IPX8 rated, and can be submerged in up to two meters of fresh water for up to an hour — so you can be certain that it will survive the occasional splash or dunk. It also comes in either Wi-Fi or 4G models, so you can choose the cheaper option and connect to the internet to download new books via already available Wi-Fi or plump for the pricier 4G model and know you’ll be free to grab new reading material whenever you want, even if there isn’t an internet connection nearby. There’s good news for fans of audiobooks as well, as the Paperwhite supports playback of Audible audiobooks when you connect it to speakers or headphones via Bluetooth.

And then there’s the top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis. This model is pricier than the others, and it also offers features like Bluetooth support and being waterproof. Unlike the two cheaper models, the Oasis comes in a fancy aluminum housing that has a high-quality feeling that’s enjoyable to hold in the hand. And for a bit of bling, it comes in two colors: An understated graphite or a snazzy champagne gold. Its light is adjustable, so you can get the perfect level of illumination for your reading, with a total of 25 front LEDs. Better yet, these LEDs are color adjustable, so you can make the light warmer if you want, which some people find more soothing on the eyes, especially for reading late at night. The screen is 7 inches, so it has plenty of space for reading, and it is designed to be used one-handed.

On Prime Day, you’ll likely find the deepest discounts on the Kindle Oasis as this has the highest starting price. But there can be offers on the cheaper models too. Sometimes there will be flash sales on Kindles that last just a few hours, so if you don’t find the model you want on sale right away, keep checking back throughout Prime Day, and you might find a bargain waiting for you.

Whichever model you end up choosing, if you’re after a simple e-book reader that works well and has a battery that lasts for ages, you’ll be happy with a Kindle. The Amazon Kindle store is absolutely massive, offering e-books on every topic and in every genre, and the Kindle store also often offers cheap e-books on sale so you can fill your new e-reader full of content for not too much money.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

