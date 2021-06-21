All the latest Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals and sales

It’s one of the biggest sale days of the year, as Prime Day has arrived, and with it come a whole raft of Prime Day deals on gadgets, electronics, home goods, and more. Amazon goes all out for its big sale day, and you’ll find that prices have been slashed across practically every department, with additional flash sales going on throughout the event as well. If you’ve been hoping to score a bargain, or if there’s a particular piece of tech you’ve had your eye on but you’ve been waiting to purchase until you can save a bit on its price, then today is your day as Prime Day sales feature some of the lowest prices to be found all year long.



Some of the best discounts to be found on Prime Day are on Amazon’s own products, which includes their line of Kindle e-readers. For those who love to read but don’t want to cart big heavy books around with them, a Kindle is a wonderful way to ensure there’s always reading material on hand when it’s needed. Kindles are popular with commuters, holiday makers, and general book enthusiasts as as way to keep a large library in a tiny, compact format. And now, with Kindle devices on sale for Prime Day, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day Kindle deals for your perusal. Take a look at our list of the best Kindle deals below, pick yourself up an e-reader on discount, and save yourself some cash.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Should you buy a Kindle on Prime Day?

If you’re looking for the best e-readers, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Kindle. There’s a reason why they’re so popular, with the whole range, including the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis, offering extensive features that are so much more useful than reading a regular book.

Amazon often discounts the Kindle range throughout the year, but the deepest discounts usually come during the Prime Day Kindle sales and Black Friday. It’s highly likely that Prime Day is the best time to snag a new Kindle. Sure, you could wait for Black Friday, but we can’t see the price cut being any better. And if you buy now, you can enjoy your new Kindle all summer long.

Consider snapping up any bundle deals going on, but only do so if you actually need the additional accessories included. Sometimes, it might be a false economy, and you may be better off going for more conventional Prime Day Kindle deals. Think about whether you’ll need accessories like chargers, cases, and screen covers. These can be handy for traveling, but they aren’t always necessary, so don’t shell out for extras that you don’t need.

Whatever type of Kindle you are looking for, there are good Prime Day Kindle deals going on, so you are sure of a great price.

How to choose a Kindle on Prime Day

If you know you want a Kindle on Prime Day, but you haven’t looked into e-readers in a while, you might be surprised by how many different options are available. You’ll find three models in the current generation, which is the 10th generation overall: There’s the Kindle Paperwhite, which is on its fourth generation, the basic Kindle, which is on its 10th generation, and the Kindle Oasis, which is on its third generation.

They might all have similar names and all be similarly good for reading e-books, but these three devices have quite different capabilities, so it’s worth doing some research and planning before you make a purchase on Prime Day. After all, you don’t want to unwrap your shiny new device only to find that it’s missing a key function you were looking forward to using.

The basic Kindle is the workhorse e-reader that has made a name for itself as a solid piece of tech. It has a battery that lasts forever and is comfortable to read, even over long sessions with the most absorbing book. The E Ink display looks remarkably similar to a printed book, and most people find they can read on it just as happily without experiencing the eye strain that can come from reading on an illuminated screen like your phone or computer. It does have a light built in so you can keep your page illuminated if you want to read the dark, making it perfect for getting into bed with a good book without disturbing other people in your bedroom. It’s an affordable option, coming in at under $100, and you might be able to find it even cheaper on Prime Day if you get lucky.

The Kindle Paperwhite is similar to the basic Kindle but with some key upgrades. You’ll find it has five LEDs compared to the four LEDs on the basic model, so the illumination is a little brighter. And in a feature that is sure to be beloved by every traveler who wants to spend their vacation reading by the pool, the Paperwhite is waterproof. It is IPX8 rated, and can be submerged in up to two meters of fresh water for up to an hour — so you can be certain that it will survive the occasional splash or dunk. It also comes in either Wi-Fi or 4G models, so you can choose the cheaper option and connect to the internet to download new books via already available Wi-Fi or plump for the pricier 4G model and know you’ll be free to grab new reading material whenever you want, even if there isn’t an internet connection nearby. There’s good news for fans of audiobooks as well, as the Paperwhite supports playback of Audible audiobooks when you connect it to speakers or headphones via Bluetooth.

And then there’s the top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis. This model is pricier than the others, and it also offers features like Bluetooth support and being waterproof. Unlike the two cheaper models, the Oasis comes in a fancy aluminum housing that has a high-quality feeling that’s enjoyable to hold in the hand. And for a bit of bling, it comes in two colors: An understated graphite or a snazzy champagne gold. Its light is adjustable, so you can get the perfect level of illumination for your reading, with a total of 25 front LEDs. Better yet, these LEDs are color adjustable, so you can make the light warmer if you want, which some people find more soothing on the eyes, especially for reading late at night. The screen is 7 inches, so it has plenty of space for reading, and it is designed to be used one-handed.

On Prime Day, you’ll likely find the deepest discounts on the Kindle Oasis as this has the highest starting price. But there can be offers on the cheaper models too. Sometimes there will be flash sales on Kindles that last just a few hours, so if you don’t find the model you want on sale right away, keep checking back throughout Prime Day, and you might find a bargain waiting for you.

Whichever model you end up choosing, if you’re after a simple e-book reader that works well and has a battery that lasts for ages, you’ll be happy with a Kindle. The Amazon Kindle store is absolutely massive, offering e-books on every topic and in every genre, and the Kindle store also often offers cheap e-books on sale so you can fill your new e-reader full of content for not too much money.

