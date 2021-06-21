All the latest Amazon Prime Day speaker deals and sales

With Prime Day having finally arrived, now is the time to dive in to the best Prime Day deals and pick yourself up a new piece of technology at a bargain price. Prime Day sees some of the best discounts that will be available all year long, even competing with Black Friday for the best deals, so you needn’t wait if you’ve been wanting to treat yourself to a new gadget or an upgrade for your home theater system. Prime Day sees deep discounts not only on favorite Amazon products but also on products from hundreds of other brands, in practically every department from home goods to gadgets to computers.



Home audio is an area where the sky is the limit, and in this department you’ll find some terrific offers available to save you some extra cash while you shop. There are Prime Day speaker deals available on all kinds of products to give your sound system a boost. You’ll find discounts on everything from high-end speaker systems to cheap and cheerful bookshelf speakers, not to mention smart speakers like the ever-popular Amazon Echo. To help you hunt down the very best deals, we’ve done the leg work for you, locating the best discounts on speakers from across the Amazon store. We’re sharing a list of our top Prime Day speaker deals below, and also don’t forget to check out our lists of best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals and the best Prime Day soundbar deals while you’re doing your audio shopping.

Should you buy new speakers on Prime Day?

Prime Day is always a great time to see the best prices on a lot of different tech. That’s certainly the case with Prime Day speaker sales. We’re seeing cuts and discounts on pretty much everything you can imagine. That means deals on big name brands like Sonos, Bose, and Samsung as well as more keenly priced companies such as Anker and JBL.

Prime Day is a great time to buy new speakers if you need them. That’s because Prime Day sales always see big price cuts on the biggest technology brands. That makes Prime Day speaker sales the ones to watch and you’re sure to save a bundle by pursuing this route.

Just make sure that you consider what your budget is beforehand and stick with it. Don’t be lured in by the countdown timer making you feel like you need to rush into a purchase. A good deal is only a good deal if you genuinely need the item. Check out list of best speakers to learn more about what you need, and consider whether you should look at a smart speaker guide if you’re intending to make your living space a bit smarter than before.

Whatever brand of style of speaker you’re after, we’re finding that Prime Day speaker deals encompass every type of speaker. That means whether you’re looking for a set of bookshelf speakers for your home theater setup or a smart speaker to place in the kitchen, you should see big discounts on all of them.

When it comes to smart speakers, we’re also seeing big price drops for the likes of the Amazon Echo range as Amazon loves to reduce the prices on all its bestselling products. You’ll find discounts on products like the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot, as well as discounts on other popular brand speakers like JBL, Anker, and more. That means now is a great time to buy as you can get your new speakers super quickly while also saving money on your purchase.

How to choose new speakers on Prime Day

Getting into the world of home audio for the first time can be intimidating. Even more than other areas of tech, home audio can be full of jargon, complex concepts, and extremely expensive hardware that can be off-putting to the new buyer. But don’t fret! You can find great speakers to meet your needs within your budget, as long as you do some research and preparation beforehand. With Prime Day sales in full swing, you’ll be able to save even more on your new purchase.

The first thing you need to identify is what you want your speakers for. Are you looking to boost the audio from your TV to make movie watching more enjoyable? Do you want to listen to crystal-clear music in your living room? Are you looking for some extra oomph in the bass in your car? Each of these will require a different audio solution.

Also, be realistic about what level of audio quality you’re looking for. If you simply want slightly better sound from your TV, you might be happy with a soundbar. If you’re hoping for a full-blown home cinema experience, you’ll need a full set of speakers.

In general, the larger the space you’re trying to fill, the more powerful speakers you’ll need. You’ll also need to plan out how much space you are willing to give over to speakers, as they can come in sizes from a discreet bookshelf speaker to a huge standing speaker. And you might want to consider how different styles of speaker will fit into your decor, especially if you live with family or housemates who might not be as wild about you as having speakers all over the living room!

A technical aspect to consider when purchasing your speakers is to make sure they are compatible with your other home audio components like your receiver or amplifier. Not every amp can drive every pair of speakers, so look out for a measure of load, shown in ohms. Make sure this is compatible with your amp. You’ll also find another measurement on speakers called sensitivity, which shows how loud speakers will be per watt.

And yet another component you should consider is a subwoofer. Speakers can sound great, but they’ll often need a subwoofer to bring out the bass — especially if you like watching action movies or listening to bass-heavy music. You can make this task easier on yourself by looking for bundles of speakers that come with a subwoofer, which you can be sure will match and sound good together.

If all of this is sounding a bit technical for you, then there are easier options available. If you don’t want to get into the nitty-gritty of home audio and you’re just looking for something to play occasional tunes in your kitchen, you can look for speakers that don’t need an amplifier. These are often called computer speakers, but you might also see them referred to as powered speakers or multimedia speakers. These are dead easy to use and are often a cheaper solution, though there are high-end options available as well.

And don’t forget, for TV audio, a soundbar or a soundbase are great solutions for improving audio without taking up a lot of space or requiring any technical knowledge. Just plug them in and you’re good to go. Whatever type of speaker you’re after, take a look through the Prime Day speaker deals and you’re sure to score yourself a bargain.

