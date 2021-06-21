  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day wireless keyboard deals and sales

By

If, like many, you’ve found yourself working from home a lot lately, then good news: The Prime Day wireless keyboard deals are here. Anybody who does a lot of work (and gaming, for that matter) at a computer already knows the importance of a quality keyboard. And with the 2021 Prime Day deals back on their summer schedule this year, you don’t have to wait until the next seasonal sale to jump on these bargains on brand-name wireless keyboards.

This is a two-day sale and the deals don’t last long, but worry not: To give you a leg up, we’ve already done the hard part in rounding up the juiciest discounts that Amazon (and other retailers) have to offer at the moment and put them all in one handy list. If you’ve been waiting for the right chance to get shopping, then get those fingers ready because we’ve got all the best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals right here. Also check out these Prime Day wireless mouse deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and Prime Day printer deals if your computer setup could use some other gear, and keep checking back in regularly because we’ll be adding new deals throughout the remainder of the sale and beyond.

Best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals

Logitech K480 Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard, Multi-Device

$34 $50
The Logitech K840 offers a multi-device functionality for your total convenience. It's compatible with Apple, Windows, and Android devices and is very slim for portability.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON

Jelly Comb Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse

$50 $60
Most wireless keyboards use USB dongles, but with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard and mouse bundle from Jelly Comb can be used with virtually all of your devices.
Buy at Amazon

ThinkPad TrackPoint Wireless Keyboard II

$96 $138
Love the look and feel of ThinkPad keyboards but want one for your desktop PC? This Lenovo wireless keyboard has you covered, right down to its TrackPoint nub and triple "mouse" buttons.
Buy at Walmart

Motile Compact Folding Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

$10 $28
Are you on the hunt for a travel keyboard for your tablet? The Motile wireless Bluetooth keyboard is the perfect companion for staying productive on the go, and folds down for compact storage.
Buy at Walmart

Omoton Bluetooth Wireless iPad Keyboard

$24 $32
If you're looking for an affordable alternative to the Apple wireless keyboard for your iPad, check out this full-sized one from Omoton. It's compatible with pretty much every recent iPad.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Desktop 900 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$41 $54
Boasting a super slim design that eliminates the burden of additional clutter on your work desk, the Microsoft Desktop 900 combo is a minimalistic go-to for anyone with a passion for functionality.
Buy at Walmart

Logitech G613 Wireless Keyboard

$75 $130
With six unique programmable keys, the Logitech G613 makes both your office work and your gaming as quick and efficient as possible. The keys are also silent, so it's easy on the ears.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech K830 Wireless Keyboard

$60 $100
Want to work and type anywhere you want without the limitations of a mouse? The Logitech K830 wireless keyboard comes with its own trackpad for mouse-free convenience in any light setting.
Buy Now

Vissles-V1 84-Key Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

$53 $60
The Vissles-V1 mechanical keyboard has low-latency Bluetooth connectivity (or USB if you want wired) along with blue, brown, or red switches. Chroma RGB lightning also lets you customize its look.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$75 $130
A reliable go-to for any gamer, this keyboard has responsive mechanical keys and an ultra-fast wireless connection. The Logitech G613 Lightspeed keeps things simple yet powerful.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard

$25 $40
Save space on your desk and be able to control your TV at the same time with this keyboard, featuring a uniquely engineered touchpad on the side.
Buy at Amazon

HP Classic Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$24 $30
You can't go wrong with the classics, and the HP Classic wireless keyboard and mouse combo is definite proof of that. It's bold yet simplistic and is as user-friendly as you need it to be.
Buy at HP
Discount with coupon

Velocifire 87 Key Tenkeyless Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

$45 $50
Enjoy comfort and precision when typing and gaming with the Velocifire wireless keyboard, which features brown mechanical switches and a sleek 87-key tenkeyless design.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Sculpt Wireless Keyboard and Numpad

$65 $81
Work comfortably and efficiently like never before with the Microsoft Sculpt wireless keyboard, designed for ergonomic typing with an accompanying number pad on the side.
Buy at Adorama

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$75 $90
If you've ever found yourself juggling more than one computer at a time, this is what you need. This wireless keyboard and mouse combo can connect to up to three computers simultaneously.
Buy at Dell

Microsoft Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

$40 $50
This Bluetooth keyboard made by Microsoft is a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that does its job well and excels at every field without standing out in any particular department.
Buy at Amazon
BUILT-IN NUMERIC KEYPAD

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

$118 $129
Work from a MacBook or iMac? Get Apple's trademark typing experience with a dedicated Numeric Keypad thrown in. Perfect for anyone who lives and breathes Microsoft Excel.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech K800 Illuminated Wireless Keyboard

$60 $100
If you're a fan of working in the dark, the Logitech K800 has you covered. That's because it has an illuminated backlight, which keeps the buttons lit at all times. It also has fast-charging. Nice.
Buy at Newegg

Logitech Wireless Keyboard K270

$20 $30
The K270 wireless keyboard can connect from a 10-meter distance, so you can type from afar without risking disconnection.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech MK235 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$23 $30
Simplify your life with the Logitech MK235 wireless keyboard and mouse combo, designed for optimal key navigation and high durability, with no unnecessary frills.
Buy at B&H Photo

Logitech MK545 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$50 $60
An efficient wireless keyboard and mouse combo is worth every cent, and the Logitech MK545 bundle makes sure of that. With a comfortable palm rest and simple layout, it's a must-have for any office.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech K380 Wireless Keyboard

$30 $40
Make any desktop setup look good with this keyboard's simplistic circular design that doesn't cut any corners.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard

$55 $60
Praise the sun! This keyboard can run completely battery-free with any light source and offers a sleek design and comfortable concave keys for easy typing.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse Bundle

$48 $60
Microsoft's pair of Bluetooth keyboard and mouse offer a reliable and affordable wireless experience that checks all the essential boxes including a long-lasting battery and comfortable keys.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$115 $130
There's almost nothing better for any computer workstation than an ergonomic setup, and the Microsoft Sculpt combo is the perfect addition, providing any average user with top-quality comfort.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$90 $99
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard -- eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working with a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
ERGONOMIC WIRELESS KEYBOARD

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Keyboard

$109 $127
Don't let its strange appearance deter you. The Ergo K860 is said to deliver one of the most comfortable typing experiences on the market, offering 54% more wrist support than a regular keyboard.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech Craft Wireless Keyboard

$170 $200
The Logitech Craft wireless keyboard is the ultimate tool for creatives. It has multi-device functionality and a unique Crown that provides additional functions for any Microsoft or Adobe program.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Wireless Keyboard 850

$20 $30
If you want to protect yourself from spyware, this Microsoft Wireless Keyboard 850 comes with automatic encryption technology to hide your keystrokes.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech MK710 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$70 $100
With a key for just about everything and a built-in LCD status dashboard, this keyboard and mouse combo is all-style and all-function.
Buy at Newegg

Should you buy a new wireless keyboard on Prime Day?

If you need some new PC gear, be it for work, gaming, or general all-around use, then it’s not going to get much better than these Prime Day wireless keyboard deals. The next best sale is Black Friday, but that’s not coming until late November and there’s no guarantee you’ll see the item you want on sale at the same price. Because of this, we don’t recommend waiting. Not only will you have more competition with other bargain-hunters (as Prime Day deals are mostly limited to Prime members, while Black Friday deals are open to all), but the increased volume of online shopping around the holidays is sure to result in shipping delays.

Thanks to Amazon always being keen to discount a lot of highly rated brand-name technology during Prime Day, you should focus your search on Prime Day wireless keyboard deals from top makers. That includes the likes of popular brands such as Logitech, Microsoft, Dell, and HP, among others. If you’re looking for something more gaming-related, don’t hesitate to jump on discounted keyboards from brands like Razer and Corsair that allow you to enjoy typing as well as gaming wirelessly. Whatever you choose, though, it’s a good rule of thumb to stick with trusted names. Avoid any shady brands you’re unfamiliar with or any products that lack good reviews.

Last year’s sale serves as a good watermark of what deals to expect, especially since Prime Day 2020 took place less than a year ago as it was delayed until October in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that sale, we saw all the big name brands represented among the Prime Day wireless keyboard deals. That included popular models like the Logitech G613 wireless mechanical keyboard, which got knocked down to just $80. If you had a tighter budget, you could also score the Logitech K480 for less than $40, along with the Microsoft Desktop 900 enjoying a nice discount. Even the Apple Magic Keyboard 2 got a nice markdown.

How to choose a new wireless keyboard on Prime Day

First off, you need to know what you’re using your new wireless keyboard for. Are you looking for a gaming keyboard, an ergonomic keyboard, a budget-friendly keyboard, a portable keyboard, or even a combination of all or some of these? Check out our look at the best keyboards as well as the best mechanical keyboards and the best wireless keyboards so you know what to expect in each price range. You’ll also want to learn about the different features available. Not everyone needs a mechanical keyboard, for instance, but it’s worth reading up on what’s involved to see if it’ll work out for you.

There are also other factors that can come into play while you shop — for example, keyboards with inbuilt trackpads, such as the Logitech K400, or foldable keyboards if that’s your preference. Whatever it is you’re looking for, these Prime Day wireless keyboard sales should have you covered. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on a keyboard so it’s worth setting a budget ahead of time, as well. There are essentially three basic categories you need to keep in mind while shopping for your new wireless keyboard, so here’s a quick breakdown of what types of wireless keyboards you can expect to find:

Ergonomic keyboards: If you’re looking for a device that doesn’t stress out your hands much, you might want to consider an ergonomic keyboard. When buying an ergonomic keyboard, you’ll also want to decide if you need a wrist rest. Some wireless keyboards come with built-in or detachable wrist rests to keep your hands straight and elevated throughout the day and reduce the strain on them. Ergonomic keyboards can look big and clunky sometimes, so you need to know if you’ve got the desk space or if you’re looking for something with wrist support that looks a little more normal. Our top picks for a non-clunky, ergonomic, and extremely comfortable option is Logitech Ergo K860. The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop keyboard is another enduring and popular pick that we can happily recommend.

Gaming keyboards: Gaming keyboards need to have good durability, long-term comfort, good battery life, high keystroke accuracy, and good wireless connectivity with low input lag. You might also want an RGB-enabled keyboard if you prefer to game in the dark, or to just be more aware of key locations for quicker gameplay. RGB lighting looks cool, too, and there’s nothing wrong with wanting to spruce up your battle station a bit. We also recommend using a mechanical keyboard for gaming as it gives gamers higher accuracy and satisfying tactile feedback when typing. Our top pick for a wireless gaming keyboard is the Logitech G915 Lightspeed.

Portable keyboards: As the name suggests, portable keyboards need to be light and compact. If you need a keyboard you can easily carry around in your backpack, this is the category you need to focus on. One of our best picks for portable keyboards is the Arteck HB030B. It’s super-thin, light, and even has backlighting so you can work in the dark. Tread carefully in this category, though, as many portable keyboards (especially the foldable ones) can be chintzy and cheap-feeling. As we recommended above, stick with trusted brands and see what user reviews have to say before you buy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day smart lock deals for 2021

Halo smart lock on door

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day PC deals for 2021

best stealth laptop dell xps 8930

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day Keurig deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for 2021

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Face Shirt

Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals for 2021

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Best Prime Day blender deals for 2021

best memorial day deals for your home 2020 nutri blender new

Best Prime Day Deals 2021: Shop the sale right now

Prime Day Deals 2021

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2021

Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals for 2021

Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker

Best Prime Day Kindle deals for 2021

amazon kindle unlimited two month free trial summer best ebook apps 4 768x512