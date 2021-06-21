All the latest Amazon Prime Day wireless keyboard deals and sales

If, like many, you’ve found yourself working from home a lot lately, then good news: The Prime Day wireless keyboard deals are here. Anybody who does a lot of work (and gaming, for that matter) at a computer already knows the importance of a quality keyboard. And with the 2021 Prime Day deals back on their summer schedule this year, you don’t have to wait until the next seasonal sale to jump on these bargains on brand-name wireless keyboards.

This is a two-day sale and the deals don’t last long, but worry not: To give you a leg up, we’ve already done the hard part in rounding up the juiciest discounts that Amazon (and other retailers) have to offer at the moment and put them all in one handy list. If you’ve been waiting for the right chance to get shopping, then get those fingers ready because we’ve got all the best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals right here. Also check out these Prime Day wireless mouse deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and Prime Day printer deals if your computer setup could use some other gear, and keep checking back in regularly because we’ll be adding new deals throughout the remainder of the sale and beyond.

Best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals

Should you buy a new wireless keyboard on Prime Day?

If you need some new PC gear, be it for work, gaming, or general all-around use, then it’s not going to get much better than these Prime Day wireless keyboard deals. The next best sale is Black Friday, but that’s not coming until late November and there’s no guarantee you’ll see the item you want on sale at the same price. Because of this, we don’t recommend waiting. Not only will you have more competition with other bargain-hunters (as Prime Day deals are mostly limited to Prime members, while Black Friday deals are open to all), but the increased volume of online shopping around the holidays is sure to result in shipping delays.

Thanks to Amazon always being keen to discount a lot of highly rated brand-name technology during Prime Day, you should focus your search on Prime Day wireless keyboard deals from top makers. That includes the likes of popular brands such as Logitech, Microsoft, Dell, and HP, among others. If you’re looking for something more gaming-related, don’t hesitate to jump on discounted keyboards from brands like Razer and Corsair that allow you to enjoy typing as well as gaming wirelessly. Whatever you choose, though, it’s a good rule of thumb to stick with trusted names. Avoid any shady brands you’re unfamiliar with or any products that lack good reviews.

Last year’s sale serves as a good watermark of what deals to expect, especially since Prime Day 2020 took place less than a year ago as it was delayed until October in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that sale, we saw all the big name brands represented among the Prime Day wireless keyboard deals. That included popular models like the Logitech G613 wireless mechanical keyboard, which got knocked down to just $80. If you had a tighter budget, you could also score the Logitech K480 for less than $40, along with the Microsoft Desktop 900 enjoying a nice discount. Even the Apple Magic Keyboard 2 got a nice markdown.

How to choose a new wireless keyboard on Prime Day

First off, you need to know what you’re using your new wireless keyboard for. Are you looking for a gaming keyboard, an ergonomic keyboard, a budget-friendly keyboard, a portable keyboard, or even a combination of all or some of these? Check out our look at the best keyboards as well as the best mechanical keyboards and the best wireless keyboards so you know what to expect in each price range. You’ll also want to learn about the different features available. Not everyone needs a mechanical keyboard, for instance, but it’s worth reading up on what’s involved to see if it’ll work out for you.

There are also other factors that can come into play while you shop — for example, keyboards with inbuilt trackpads, such as the Logitech K400, or foldable keyboards if that’s your preference. Whatever it is you’re looking for, these Prime Day wireless keyboard sales should have you covered. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on a keyboard so it’s worth setting a budget ahead of time, as well. There are essentially three basic categories you need to keep in mind while shopping for your new wireless keyboard, so here’s a quick breakdown of what types of wireless keyboards you can expect to find:

Ergonomic keyboards: If you’re looking for a device that doesn’t stress out your hands much, you might want to consider an ergonomic keyboard. When buying an ergonomic keyboard, you’ll also want to decide if you need a wrist rest. Some wireless keyboards come with built-in or detachable wrist rests to keep your hands straight and elevated throughout the day and reduce the strain on them. Ergonomic keyboards can look big and clunky sometimes, so you need to know if you’ve got the desk space or if you’re looking for something with wrist support that looks a little more normal. Our top picks for a non-clunky, ergonomic, and extremely comfortable option is Logitech Ergo K860. The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop keyboard is another enduring and popular pick that we can happily recommend.

Gaming keyboards: Gaming keyboards need to have good durability, long-term comfort, good battery life, high keystroke accuracy, and good wireless connectivity with low input lag. You might also want an RGB-enabled keyboard if you prefer to game in the dark, or to just be more aware of key locations for quicker gameplay. RGB lighting looks cool, too, and there’s nothing wrong with wanting to spruce up your battle station a bit. We also recommend using a mechanical keyboard for gaming as it gives gamers higher accuracy and satisfying tactile feedback when typing. Our top pick for a wireless gaming keyboard is the Logitech G915 Lightspeed.

Portable keyboards: As the name suggests, portable keyboards need to be light and compact. If you need a keyboard you can easily carry around in your backpack, this is the category you need to focus on. One of our best picks for portable keyboards is the Arteck HB030B. It’s super-thin, light, and even has backlighting so you can work in the dark. Tread carefully in this category, though, as many portable keyboards (especially the foldable ones) can be chintzy and cheap-feeling. As we recommended above, stick with trusted brands and see what user reviews have to say before you buy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations