This Bowflex Exercise Bike is $1,000 off in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

It’s a brand new year and that means a new opportunity to jumpstart your fitness, and there’s hardly a better way to do that right from home than with smart home gym equipment. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a 3-day sale that includes excellent additions to your home gym, including the Bowflex VeloCore Bike, which is discounted by a whopping $1,000, bringing the cost down to $800 and saving you more than 50% off its original price of $1,800. This may very well be the best time of year for fitness deals, so be sure to check it out before the sale wraps up.

Why You Should Buy the Bowflex VeloCore Bike

One of the most popular at-home workouts that people swear by is indoor cycling, and Bowflex is the name behind some of the best exercise bikes on the market, not the least of which is the VeloCore Bike. This top-quality exercise bike features a 16-inch console from which you watch daily custom workouts or opt for guided coaching for an additional membership fee. You can also use the screen to stream your favorite content while you ride. Perhaps one of the most impressive features of the Bowflex VeloCore is that it comes with Lean Mode, which is a feature designed to help activate your core, allowing you to lean left and right, effectively turning your ride into a full-body workout.

The Bowflex VeloCore Bike gives you the ability to interact with programming that’s personalized just for you, guiding you through your workouts and providing you with virtual environments that keep you motivated with every ride. Even better still, it is enabled to connect to many popular cycling apps to take your ride one step further.

Those who are truly looking to make a big change in 2023 should consider some of our favorite Fitbit deals to track your progress as you get more and more comfortable on your brand new Bowflex VeloCore Bike. For a limited time, you can score one for only $800, saving you $1,000 and more than 50% off its original price. Be sure to add one to your home gym before you miss the chance to grab one at this impressively low price.

